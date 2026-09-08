bet365 Bonus Code: £30 Free Bets for Porto vs Man City UCL Clash

How to Claim Bet365’s FC Porto vs Manchester City Offer

Visit Bet365 and register a new account. Make a qualifying deposit of at least £5 and claim the offer within 30 days of registering. Bet365 awards 300% of the qualifying deposit in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £30. To release the Bet Credits, place qualifying bets equal to the value of your deposit, capped at £10. Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). All qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once the requirements are completed, up to £30 in Bet Credits will be released into your account. Bet Credits expire seven days after being added and the Bet Credits stake is not included in any returns. No Bet365 bonus code is required.

FC Porto vs Manchester City Preview

FC Porto could hardly have asked for a more imposing opponent on their return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

Francesco Farioli’s side have nevertheless made a perfect start domestically, winning their opening five league matches. Their latest victory required some resilience, with Porto coming from behind to beat Moreirense 2-1 at the Estádio do Dragão and maintain their 100% record.

Porto's biggest concern is a substantial injury list. Farioli has confirmed that Jan Bednarek, Victor Froholdt, Samu, Zaidu and Oskar Pietuszewski are unavailable, removing several important players from the spine of his team. Samu has returned to some training following surgery but is not yet ready to feature.

Manchester City arrive in similarly flawless form. Maresca has overseen three victories from three in the Premier League, with City following wins over Bournemouth and Crystal Palace by beating Coventry City 1-0 on Sunday.

Erling Haaland scored the winner with his 300th top-flight club goal, while £125m deadline-day signing Enzo Fernández impressed after being drafted into the starting XI when Nico O’Reilly suffered an injury during the warm-up. O’Reilly has subsequently been left out of City’s 22-man travelling squad for Porto.

History also favours the visitors. The clubs have met four times in European competition, and Porto are yet to win, with City recording three victories and one draw. Their most recent meeting finished 0-0 at the Dragão in December 2020.

City are likely to enter the game as favourites given the strength of Maresca’s travelling squad, which includes Haaland, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo and Fernández. However, Porto's perfect domestic start and the atmosphere of a Champions League night at the Dragão give Farioli’s depleted side reasons for optimism.

Bet365’s £30 FC Porto vs Manchester City Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £5 or more and claim within 30 days. Receive 300% of the qualifying deposit in Bet Credits, up to £30, after placing qualifying bets equal to the deposit amount, capped at £10. Bet Credits expire after seven days. Payment method and bet restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

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