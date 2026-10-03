bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for England vs Croatia

How to Claim Bet365’s Croatia vs England Offer

Visit Bet365 using the promotional link and register a new account. Make a qualifying deposit of £5 or more within 30 days of registering. Claim the welcome offer after depositing. Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit, capped at £10. Each qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once the requirements are completed, Bet365 awards 300% of the qualifying deposit in Bet Credits, up to £30. Bet Credits are non-withdrawable, stakes are not included in returns and the credits expire seven days after being added to the account.

Croatia vs England Preview

Croatia and England renew a rivalry that has produced several memorable tournament meetings, and this will already be their second encounter of 2026.

Thomas Tuchel's England won 4-2 when the nations met during the World Cup group stage in Texas, while Croatia's famous 2-1 extra-time victory in the 2018 World Cup semi-final remains another significant chapter in the fixture's recent history.

Saturday's meeting takes place at Stadion HNK Rijeka, where Croatia will be looking for a response after a chastening 4-1 defeat against Spain in Seville on Tuesday. However, the Croatian team cannot rely on home support as the local supporters are banned for this fixture due to prior bad behaviour.

Slaven Bilić's side were behind inside two minutes against the world champions, although Dion Beljo briefly restored parity before Marc Pubill put Spain back in front. Lamine Yamal added another after the interval before Nico Williams completed the scoring.

Bilić did not start Luka Modrić, with the veteran midfielder introduced in the 81st minute, and the Croatia coach could turn back towards his experienced players against England. Mateo Kovačić and Joško Gvardiol both started in Seville, while Beljo strengthened his case for another opportunity by scoring Croatia's only goal.

England arrive in Rijeka with rather more momentum after recovering from their opening 3-2 defeat against Spain by beating Czechia 2-0 in Prague.

Anthony Gordon broke the deadlock shortly after half-time, heading home an excellent Trent Alexander-Arnold cross, before Harry Kane added England's second. Gordon has now scored in three consecutive England appearances, while Alexander-Arnold impressed on his first international start in almost two years.

Bet365’s £30 Croatia vs England Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £5 or more and claim within 30 days of registering. Receive 300% of the qualifying deposit in Bet Credits up to £30 after completing the qualifying betting requirement. Bet Credits expire after seven days. Full terms apply. 18+.

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