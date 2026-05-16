bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Chelsea vs Man City FA Cup Final

How to Claim bet365’s Chelsea vs Manchester City Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City face Chelsea in this year’s FA Cup final, a clash between two teams now synonymous with the competition.

Chelsea reached three consecutive finals between 2019 and 2022, losing each of them to Arsenal, Leicester, and Liverpool, respectively.

Once Chelsea’s period of reaching finals ended, City’s began. Pep Guardiola’s team has won 21 of its last 23 FA Cup matches, reaching each of the last three finals, where they’ve been beaten by Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

Manchester City enters this year’s event as strong favourites. A six-game Premier League period in which City won five and drew once saw the Manchester club reinstate itself in the title race. Their form contrasts with Chelsea’s, who suffered six consecutive Premier League defeats before drawing with Liverpool.

However, in the middle of that run, which ultimately saw Liam Rosenior lose his job, Chelsea defeated Leeds United 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-final under caretaker boss Calum McFarlane.

The victory gives hope that Chelsea can repeat a habit that they so often display: winning trophies during seasons when they’re not at their best.

In both of the London club’s Champions League-winning campaigns, as well as their most recent Club World Cup triumph, Chelsea were inconsistent in the Premier League.

Winning the FA Cup, despite currently languishing in 9th position, would salvage pride from an otherwise dismal campaign.

However, their pursuit of a ninth FA Cup title remains complicated. Chelsea are without first team players, including Estevao, Pedro Neto, and Jamie Gittens.

Meanwhile, Rodri, who missed City’s 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace, is a doubt. Guardiola previously lost the 2022 Champions League final to Chelsea with Rodri absent from the starting line-up.

His team can be backed to get the better of their old foes, with bet365 offering odds of 7/10 (1.70). The same sportsbook prices Chelsea at 15/4 (4.75).

bet365’s Chelsea vs Manchester City FA Cup Final Offer – Key Details

OPERATOR Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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