bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for West Ham vs Leeds

How to Claim bet365’s West Ham United vs Leeds United Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

West Ham United Vs Leeds United Preview

West Ham United’s survival hopes are slim. On Sunday, they must beat Leeds United and hope that Tottenham Hotspur lose to Everton to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

It has been a dismal campaign for the Hammers; only two teams have won fewer games, conceded more goals, and accumulated fewer points, as they sit two points behind 17th-placed Tottenham.

Relegation to the Championship for the first time since 2011 – and just the third time during the Premier League era – would have significant financial implications.

But do the struggling East London club stand a chance of doing their part of the bargain and beating Leeds?

Leeds are undefeated in their last eight Premier League matches, and have won three of their last five games. During that run, The Whites have kept four clean sheets and only conceded more than one on a solitary occasion.

Since Daniel Farke switched to a 3-5-2 formation in matchweek 14, only six Premier League clubs have accumulated more points than Leeds, a period in which they’ve only lost four matches.

By contrast, West Ham have lost their three most recent fixtures, conceding seven and scoring once during that sequence. As such, Tottenham have leapfrogged them out of the relegation zone.

In April, they were beaten by Leeds in the FA Cup on penalties after drawing 1-1 over 120 minutes. Leeds won the other occasion the two sides met this season, 2-1. A victory for West Ham this weekend would go against the form guide, their recent head-to-head record, and the underlying data.

However, the London Stadium, while often criticised for its lack of atmosphere, will be a cauldron of desperation, and the noise generated by the crowd may offer West Ham’s players a helping hand.

West Ham have no notable absentees, excluding the 41-year-old goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, while Leeds are without Ilia Gruev.

The home team can be backed at ⅚ (1.83) to beat Leeds this weekend with bet365– whether that result would confirm their survival depends on Tottenham’s result against Everton. Meanwhile, Leeds can be backed at 29/10 (3.90) to finish an impressive second half to the season with three points.

bet365’s West Ham United vs Leeds United Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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