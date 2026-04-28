bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for PSG vs Bayern Munich

How to Claim bet365’s PSG vs Bayern Munich Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview

In recent seasons, few clubs have been as synonymous with the Champions League as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. On Tuesday evening, the two star-studded outfits meet at the Parc de Princes for the first-leg of another semi-final.

It’s the fifth time PSG have reached the final four in the last seven seasons, finally lifting the trophy last season after producing a record-breaking 5-0 victory over Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Bayern have featured in six of the last eleven semi-finals, winning the tournament in 2020 by beating PSG 1-0 in the final.

The two sides have met on five occasions in the Champions League since the 2020 final, with Bayern winning each contest, including a 2-1 victory at the Parc de Princes earlier this campaign in the group phase.

At the time, that game felt like a warm up for this year’s final. PSG and Bayern sit in second and third position, respectively, in UEFA’s Season Club Coefficients rankings and are widely considered the two strongest teams remaining in the Champions League.

Had the two sides been placed in opposing sides of the bracket, it’s probable that this semi-final contest would instead be the final, as underlined by the ease with which both teams have reached this stage.

PSG produced comprehensive 8-2 and 4-0 aggregate victories over Chelsea and Liverpool during the last 16 and quarter-final rounds, while Bayern defeated Atalanta 10-2 and Real Madrid 6-4 at the same stages.

During those games, both teams’ attacking players excelled. 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele was sublime, scoring twice against Liverpool and once against Chelsea, while Michael Olise emerged among the favourites to win this year’s esteemed individual award after his contributions against Real Madrid.

Both sides are classy in possession and adopt fluid tactical systems. A moment of brilliance from either of the standout attacking talents, or one of the additional world-class forwards that are expected to start, such as Harry Kane and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, could be the difference in what’s expected to be an evenly-matched first leg.

However, PSG may be unable to control possession as effortlessly as they usually do, with midfield maestro Vitinha expected to miss the game through injury.

Meanwhile, Bayern’s Serge Gnabry, Tom Bischof, and Sven Ulreich, each of whom is struggling with a muscle-related injury, are unlikely to feature.

As such, a second victory of the season at Parc de Princes is a tall order for Bayern, who can be backed to win on the night at 7/4 (2.75) at bet365. Meanwhile, hosts PSG are priced by the same sportsbook at 13/10 (2.30).

bet365’s PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Bonus Code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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