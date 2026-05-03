bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Man United vs Liverpool

How to Claim bet365’s Manchester United vs Liverpool Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview

At the start of Liverpool and Arne Slot’s title-defending season, the prospect of leapfrogging Manchester United with four games remaining would’ve been underwhelming.

Manchester United and Liverpool meet at Old Trafford on Sunday and are in third and fourth position, sitting with 61 and 58 points, respectively.

Liverpool can overtake United on goal difference by winning by a two-goal margin. More notably, a victory would all but confirm Liverpool’s qualification for the 2026-2027 Champions League.

After a turbulent campaign in which new signings have struggled to adapt, players have picked up injuries at inconvenient times, and senior stars have declined, the Kopites would gladly accept Champions League qualification.

While it would not meet pre-season expectations, it would demonstrate that even during moments of weakness, Liverpool remains among the Premier League’s elite clubs.

Like Liverpool, Manchester United’s season has been surprising. After finishing 15th during the 2024-2025 campaign, a return to European football of any sort would surely have been deemed as a success by the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Still, Ruben Amorim was sacked at the midway point while United had a reasonable chance of qualifying for the Champions League. Interim manager Michael Carrick, who has won nine of his 13 games in charge, has since elevated United’s qualification prospects from possible to inevitable.

The Red Devils are 11 points ahead of sixth-place Brighton and could mathematically secure Champions League qualification by beating Liverpool.

United must do so without Lisandro Martinez, who is out due to suspension. Meanwhile, Luke Shaw and Matheus Cunha may be sidelined due to injuries.

Liverpool have numerous key players sidelined, including Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike, Alisson Becker, and Conor Bradley.

Despite the injuries, they can be backed at bet365 to win at Old Trafford at 7/4 (2.75), while the hosts are priced at 13/10 (2.30) by the same sportsbook.

bet365’s Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Bonus Code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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