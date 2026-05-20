bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Freiburg vs Aston Villa Europa League Final

How to Claim bet365’s Aston Villa vs Freiburg Offer

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Aston Villa vs Freiburg Preview

Europa League specialist Unai Emery can write a new chapter in Aston Villa’s illustrious history by winning the tournament’s final against Freiburg on Wednesday.

The Spanish manager has won the Europa League on four occasions during his spells with Sevilla and Villarreal. While Emery’s Spanish sides dominated the second-tier European trophy, Aston Villa waited to end their trophy drought.

Each of the club’s 21 major honours, including the famous European Cup win, occurred in the 20th century.

But, as Aston Villa returned to the Champions League in 2024, before dropping to the Europa League in 2025, many hoped that the 30-year trophy drought was close to ending.

They entered this season’s tournament as favourites and have beaten Nottingham Forest, Bologna, and Lille during the knock-out stages.

Villa’s pre-tournament expectations contrast with Freiburg’s, who ended the 2024-2025 Bundesliga season in 5th position.

This season, they finished 7th in the German top flight but saved their most heroic performances, including knock-out victories against Braga, Celta Vigo, and Genk, for the Europa League.

Even still, they are undoubtedly underdogs ahead of the final. After a mid-season Premier League stutter, Aston Villa have rediscovered their form in recent weeks, winning seven of their last 12 fixtures in competitions.

The most recent of which was an impressive 4-2 drubbing of reigning Premier League champions, Liverpool.

John McGinn has been among the club’s most influential players during that 12-game sequence, providing nine goal involvements. He’s expected to start alongside Morgan Rogers, Emiliano Buendía, and Ollie Watkins in the front four.

Villa have scored an average of two goals per game during their Europa League campaign, and will look to capitalise on a Freiburg defence that’s conceded an average of two goals per game during their last seven fixtures.

Bettors can back Villa at bet365 with odds of ⅔ (1.66), while their opponents are priced at 17/4 (5.25).

bet365’s Aston Villa vs Freiburg Europa League Offer – Key Details

OPERATOR Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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