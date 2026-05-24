bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Spurs vs Everton

How to Claim bet365’s Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Everton Preview

According to Opta, Tottenham Hotspur have a 13.33% chance of relegation heading into their final day clash with Everton.

18th-placed West Ham trails Tottenham by two points and has a 12-goal difference deficit to their relegation rivals. Even if the Hammers do beat Leeds United, Tottenham would only need a point from their game against Everton.

But nobody at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be relaxed going into Sunday’s clash. Spurs have picked up just 12 points from 18 Premier League home games this season – the joint-fewest of any team in the division.

An inquest as to why Tottenham’s home form has been so poor this season will be conducted in the aftermath of Sunday’s game, but for now, they must concentrate on Everton and confirm survival.

Everton has the 6th-best away record in the league, but has not registered a win at any venue in its last six fixtures. It has been a disappointing end to a season in which the Toffees, at one stage, had an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

They are still within three points of 9th and 8th-placed Brentford and Chelsea, but leapfrogging them would require a significant goal swing. Everton do have a slim chance of qualifying for European football, and will not be on the beach ahead of their visit to North London.

Tottenham are likely to play in the 4-2-3-1 formation that has helped them achieve an average of 1.33 points per game since Roberto de Zerbi’s arrival in April. However, during that period, Spurs have not won at home, and will still be fretting about the possibility of becoming the first big six clubs to be relegated from the Premier League.

James Maddison has featured in Tottenham’s two most recent Premier League games and may receive minutes on the final day, but a handful of players, including Dejan Kulusevski, Xavi Simons, and Christian Romero, remain sidelined through injury.

Meanwhile, the visitors are without Jack Grealish and Jarrad Branthwaite, but can still add jeopardy to Tottenham's survival hopes, with bet365 offering odds of 14/5 (3.80) on an Everton win. Tottenham are priced by the same sportsbook at 10/11 (1.90) to claim all three points.

bet365’s Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Premier League Offer – Key Details

OPERATOR Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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