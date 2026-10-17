bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for Everton vs Chelsea

How to claim Bet365's Everton vs Chelsea offer

Visit Bet365 using the promotional link and register a new account. Complete the registration process and verify your personal details. Deposit between £5 and £10 using an eligible payment method. Claim the welcome offer within 30 days of opening your account. Place qualifying sports bets equal to your deposit amount, up to £10, at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20). Ensure your qualifying bets settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Receive Bet Credits worth 300% of your qualifying deposit, up to £30. Use your Bet Credits within seven days of their release across eligible Bet365 sports markets. No bonus code is required. Cashed-out, void, and boosted-odds bets don't qualify, and Bet Credit stakes are excluded from any winnings returned.

Everton vs Chelsea preview

David Moyes and Xabi Alonso renew their managerial head-to-head on Saturday afternoon when Everton welcome Chelsea to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with both teams sitting on 10 points after their opening Premier League fixtures.

The two managers met in the 2023/24 Europa League quarter-finals, when Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen defeated Moyes' West Ham 2-0 in Germany before drawing 1-1 at the London Stadium to reach the semi-finals.

Everton enter Saturday's encounter unbeaten in eight matches across all competitions, although Moyes will be frustrated by last weekend's 2-2 draw against Hull City.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored and assisted against the Tigers, while Thierno Barry found the net despite missing several clear opportunities. The French forward has scored six Premier League goals this season, but has also missed 10 big chances, highlighting both his attacking threat and inconsistency in front of goal.

Vitalii Mykolenko remains a fitness concern for Everton, having missed the Hull fixture, while Merlin Röhl and Christian Nørgaard have also been managing injuries.

Chelsea, meanwhile, arrive on Merseyside following an emphatic 5-1 victory over Bournemouth, inspired by an unlikely Jordan Henderson double.

The midfielder scored twice in a match that also saw two goals from João Pedro, while Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers continued to develop their promising attacking partnership.

Palmer recently committed his future to Chelsea until 2034, giving Alonso another boost as he looks to establish the Blues among the Premier League's leading contenders.

However, Chelsea could be without captain Reece James, while Jamie Gittens and Emmanuel Emegha remain sidelined.

Saturday will also mark Chelsea's first competitive fixture outside London this season, with the club debuting its retro-inspired white third kit.

Chelsea's attacking performance against Bournemouth suggests they could enter as favourites. However, Everton's unbeaten record and home advantage make this an intriguing contest between two sides separated only by goal difference.

bet365's £30 Everton vs Chelsea offer - Key details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £5 or more and claim within 30 days of registration. Receive Bet Credits worth 300% of your qualifying deposit, capped at £30. Place qualifying bets equal to your deposit, up to £10, that must settle within 30 days of claiming. Bet Credits expire after seven days. Payment method and betting restrictions apply. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.

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