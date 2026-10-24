bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 Free Bets for Aston Villa vs Man City

How to Claim Bet365’s Aston Villa vs Manchester City Offer

Visit Bet365 using the promotional link and register a new account Make a qualifying deposit of at least £5 and claim the offer within 30 days of registering Bet365 will award Bet Credits worth 300% of your qualifying deposit, up to a maximum of £30 To release the Bet Credits, place qualifying bets equal to the value of your deposit, capped at £10 Each qualifying bet must include at least one selection at minimum odds of 1/5 (1.20) Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer Bet Credits expire seven days after being added to your balance and the Bet Credits stake is not included in any returns

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City’s perfect Premier League record faces one of its more intriguing tests at Villa Park on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca’s side have taken 21 points from their opening seven league matches and arrive in Birmingham after following a 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town with a commanding 5-1 Champions League win against AEK Athens. Phil Foden scored a hat-trick in midweek, while Erling Haaland, who struck twice against Ipswich, was rested and is available to return.

City will be without Antoine Semenyo because of a knee injury, while Nico O’Reilly, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes will face fitness checks ahead of the game.

Recent history makes Villa Park a potentially awkward venue for Man City. Aston Villa have won the last three Premier League meetings between the sides in Birmingham and completed a league double over City last season, including a 1-0 home victory.

Unai Emery’s team also appear to be gathering momentum after a difficult opening to the campaign. Villa took only one point from their first four league matches but have since won five of their last six games in all competitions. A 1-0 victory at Newcastle was followed by a 3-1 Champions League success against Viking FK on Wednesday.

Villa's injury situation could complicate Emery’s plans. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Amadou Onana are unavailable, while Johan Manzambi remains a doubt after missing the Viking victory with a minor injury. The summer signing had been in excellent form before the setback, scoring the winner at Newcastle.

Bet365’s £30 Aston Villa vs Manchester City Offer - Key Details

Bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Bonus Amount Up to £30 in Bet Credits Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms and Conditions New customers only. Deposit £5 or more and claim within 30 days. Receive 300% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits, up to £30, after completing the qualifying betting requirement. Bet Credits expire after seven days. Payment method, market and bet restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org

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