bet365 Bonus Code: Claim £30 in Free Bets for Chelsea vs Leeds FA Cup Semi-Final

How to Claim bet365’s Chelsea vs Leeds United Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Chelsea vs Leeds United Preview

Chelsea begin life after Liam Rosenior with an FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United this Sunday.

The 41-year-old manager was sacked after a run of seven defeats in eight matches and five games without a goal, Chelsea’s worst sequence since 1912.

Callum McFarlane, a former U21 coach at Cobham, will oversee the FA Cup semi-final as interim manager. With Chelsea now trailing 5th-placed Liverpool by seven points, having played a game more, qualification to next season’s Champions League is unlikely.

Winning the FA Cup is now Chelsea’s only realistic chance of success this season. However, excitement is dwindling among the Stamford Bridge faithful, who have not sold out their allocation for this weekend’s tie at Wembley Stadium.

Leeds United, by contrast, are relishing the opportunity to play in a first FA Cup semi-final since 1986-1987, when the Yorkshire club lost to Coventry City.

If Leeds were to win this season’s FA Cup, it would be their first piece of major silverware since winning the First Division in 1991-1992.

After Crystal Palace won the FA Cup last season, Leeds United will believe they can win this year’s iteration.

Having remained unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches, expectations of defeating a wounded Chelsea side are more than pipe dreams.

During that unbeaten period, Leeds United conceded just three goals. Ensuring that Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer, both of whom may shake off knocks to feature on Sunday, are unproductive will be critical to Leeds United’s success.

They’ll be without 27-year-old midfielder Anton Stach, who continues to recover from an ankle injury.

The Yorkshire outfit can be backed at 12/5 (3.40) to beat Chelsea at bet365. The same sportsbook offers odds of 11/10 (2.10) on Chelsea to win, despite their poor recent form.

bet365’s Chelsea vs Leeds United FA Cup Offer – Key Details

bet365 Bonus Code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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