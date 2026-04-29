bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal

How to Claim bet365’s Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Atletico Madrid Vs Arsenal Preview

A little over a month ago, optimistic murmurs of Arsenal winning an unprecedented quadruple were audible on the streets of North London. But as the Gunners face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League, the elite European competition is the only trophy that remains in Arsenal’s hands.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered exits from the EFL Cup and FA Cup before losing consecutive Premier League games, allowing Manchester City to leapfrog them into top spot. Arsenal have since returned to the top of the table, but only by virtue of having played a game more than their title rivals.

With expectations of winning the title eroding, the Champions League might be Arsenal’s greatest chance of silverware, despite never previously lifting the trophy. In fact, Arsenal had not even reached the tournament’s semi-final since 2009 until they crashed out to PSG in last season’s final four.

On paper, this year’s semi-final opponents, Atletico Madrid, pose a less daunting challenge to Arsenal reaching a first Champions League final since 2006 than the Parisians. The Madrid club sit 4th in La Liga and have lost four of their last five league matches.

Defeating fellow Spanish club Barcelona in the quarter-finals was noteworthy, but their two-legged victory required fortune. Barcelona received red cards in both fixtures, with Pau Cubarsi’s 44th-minute dismissal in the first leg changing the tie dramatically.

Nonetheless, Diego Simeone’s side have a strong record in Europe, even if they have rarely featured in the semi-finals during recent seasons. During a four-year period between 2013 and 2017, Atletico reached the final twice and the semi-final once.

The Champions League remains the most significant trophy that evades Simeone, who has lifted La Liga twice, the Europa League twice, and the Copa del Rey once during his 15-year tenure as Atletico Madrid boss.

He’ll believe that his side, with the support of the 70,000-seat Riyadh Air Metropolitano, can secure a first leg advantage on Wednesday night, before travelling to the Emirates Stadium next week.

They’ll have to do so without the injured duo Pablo Barrios and Jose Gimenez, while Julian Alvarez and Ademola Lookman will have their fitness assessed prior to kick off. Meanwhile, Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber are sidelined for Arsenal, who can be backed at 13/8 (2.62) with bet365 to produce one of their most meaningful European victories in living memory.

The same sportsbook offers odds of 9/5 (2.80) on Simeone’s side establishing a first-leg lead.

bet365’s Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Champions League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Bonus Code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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