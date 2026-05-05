bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid

How to Claim bet365’s Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Offer

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Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Preview

VAR controversy and grass length disputes dominated the discourse surrounding last week’s first-leg Champions League semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

After drawing 1-1, the teams meet for the second leg at the Emirates Stadium this evening. It’s likely to be a fiery affair.

It’s the third meeting between the two teams this season. After the first game – a 4-0 victory for Arsenal at the Emirates during the group phase – Atletico’s manager, Diego Simeone, complained that there was no hot running water in the away dressing rooms.

As such, Atletico were eager to make their stunning 70,000-seat Metropolitano Stadium a fortress ahead of last week’s semi-final. Concerns were raised by sections of the Arsenal media that the grass length exceeded UEFA’s 25mm limit.

Additional complaints included the alleged uneven distribution of water sprinklers.

The contest quickly turned tense. Both sides converted penalties to make the score 1-1 ahead of the final 15 minutes, when Eberechi Eze was awarded the game’s third spot kick after going down inside the box.

VAR controversially overturned that decision, meaning the teams enter tonight’s second leg level. Arsenal must beat their Spanish opponents – either in normal time, extra time, or on penalties – to reach a first Champions League final since 2006.

It comes one night after the Gunners were given a boost in securing their first Premier League title since 2004, as Manchester City dropped points at Everton.

If Arsenal win their final five games of the season: tonight’s second leg, the final that would follow it, and their three remaining Premier League fixtures, they’d secure an iconic double.

But tonight’s second leg will not be straightforward. Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino will miss the game through injury, while Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz may not be fit enough to play 90 minutes.

For Atletico, Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth and Giuliano Simeone were rested at the weekend in preparation for tonight’s game, but Pablo Barrios remains sidelined through injury.

bet365 prices Arsenal to win on the night inside 90 minutes at 4/7 (1.57), while the visitors can be backed at 9/2 (5.50).

bet365’s Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Offer – Key Details

bet365 Bonus Code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

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