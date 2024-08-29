Best Underdogs to Bet on This Week

Our football betting expert offers up his three best underdogs to back across all the European leagues this weekend.

With the end of August upon us, the early-season action continues this weekend and it could be a case of third time lucky for Premier League new boys Ipswich.

Nantes look good value to win at Montpellier in Ligue 1 while Hoffenheim could stun Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Best Underdog Bets

Ipswich to beat Fulham at 2/1 with Sky Bet

Nantes to beat Montpellier at 11/5 with Sky Bet

Hoffenheim to beat Eintracht Frankfurt at 14/5 with Sky Bet

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim (Saturday @ 14:30)

In Germany, another potential away win at a big price is the 14/5 on offer for Hoffenheim to triumph at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The teams finished sixth and seventh in the Bundesliga last term, Frankfurt just having the edge as they ended up with one more point overall than Saturday’s opponents.

However, Hoffenheim can gain a bit of early-season revenge by winning in Frankfurt.

The visitors kicked off their league campaign last week with a 3-2 home win over promoted Holstein Kiel, while Eintracht were on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

There may well end up being little to choose between the sides again this season, but Hoffenheim can lay down an early marker as they look to fight for a top-six finish.

Tip - Hoffenheim to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 14/5 with Sky Bet

Ipswich vs Fulham (Saturday @ 15:00)

Ipswich were handed the most difficult of starts upon their return to the top flight with a home game against Liverpool on the opening weekend quickly followed by a trip to defending champions Manchester City.

It came as no surprise to see the Tractor Boys lose both matches but it’s worth remembering they were arguably the better side in the first half against Liverpool and then took the lead at the Etihad last week before being overpowered by Erling Haaland and co.

Kieran McKenna will be targeting games such as Saturday’s test at home against Fulham as winnable fixtures this season, and Town can get the better of the Cottagers if they are quick out of the blocks again.

Fulham have made a solid start, equipping themselves well when going down narrowly 1-0 to Manchester United and beating Leicester 2-1 last time out. Marco Silva’s side then won 2-0 at League One Birmingham in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

However, they are likely to be battling in mid-table once again this season and a fired-up Portman Road can inspire the hosts to a much-needed win.

Tip - Ipswich to beat Fulham at 2/1 with Sky Bet

Montpellier vs Nantes (Saturday @ 18:00)

One of the stand-out bets in Ligue 1 this weekend looks to be an away victory for Nantes at Montpellier, which is available at 11/5 with Sky Bet.

Nantes have drawn 0-0 with Toulouse and seen off Auxerre 2-0 to make an unbeaten start in the French top flight, while Montpellier kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 home draw with Strasbourg before being hammered 6-0 at Paris Saint-Germain.

That big defeat is bound to have shaken Montpellier’s confidence and Nantes can take advantage as the hosts continue to scratch around for their first victory of the season.

Nantes normally do well at the Stade de la Mosson, too, losing just one of their last eight away fixtures there and winning four times.

Tip - Nantes to beat Montpellier at 11/5 with Sky Bet