Best Underdogs To Bet On This Week: Best Games Analysed Ahead of Week's Action

Our football betting expert offers up his best betting tips and predictions for the best underdogs to back ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Ahead of this weekend's football action, our tipster has identified four backable underdogs - with two selections from the Premier League, a big price option in League One and one Sunday game from Serie A.

Underdog Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Ipswich To Win At Southampton @ 11/5 with bet365

Fulham to win vs Newcastle @ 15/8 with bet365

Reading to win at Bolton @ 15/4 with bet365

Monza to win vs Bologna @ 9/4 with bet365

Ipswich can continue Saints dominance

Ipswich did the league double over Southampton in the Championship last season and they can make it three straight wins over the south coast club when the pair meet in a Premier League fixture on Saturday.

Both of these sides are still seeking their first Premier League wins of the new campaign but the Tractor Boys have at least managed to put a couple of points on the board, having managed back-to-back draws, while Saints are yet to get off the mark.

Southampton had a cup game in midweek and Ipswich haven’t played since last weekend so they’ve had a few extra days to prepare, that should stand them in good stead at St Mary’s.

Tip - Ipswich to win at Southampton @ 11/5 with bet365

Fulham can make home advantage count

Fulham have had a tough week or so after being denied a win by West Ham with a last-gasp equaliser before being dumped out of the EFL Cup by Preston after an epic penalty shootout.

They can put those disappointments behind them by becoming the first team to beat Newcastle this season.

The Magpies edged out Wolves in a close game last time out and prior to that they were incredibly lucky to beat Tottenham. Fulham are generally strong at home and they have four points from two games at Craven Cottage so far, and they may be able to make the most of their home advantage on Saturday.

Tip - Fulham to win vs Newcastle @ 5/4 with bet365

Reading can heap pressure on Bolton

Bolton reached the League One play-off final last season but they look a shadow of the team that challenged for automatic promotion last year.

Wanderers sit in the drop zone and they’ve lost their last three games, while they’ve gone four without scoring.

Reading are a club in crisis but manager Ruben Selles has at least managed to galvanise his playing squad. If the Royals adopt a positive approach, they could inflict another damaging loss on a side struggling for confidence.

Tip - Reading to win at Bolton @ 15/4 with bet365

Monza can claim first win

Monza managed to hold Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw at home in their last game and may be able to claim a first win of the season when out-of-sorts Bologna visit on Sunday.

Bologna had a tough midweek game as they played out a 0-0 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League and are still seeking a first win of the season after losing a number of key men and boss Thiago Motta over the summer.

Monza’s draw with Inter suggests they are on the up, and they can get a first win on the board on Sunday.

Tip - Monza to win vs Bologna @ 9/4