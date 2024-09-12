Our football betting expert breaks down his five best goalscorer bets for this weekend, from the Premier League, the Championship and across Europe.

After the first international break of the season, domestic action returns across Europe this weekend and we have five goalscorer bets spanning four divisions.

Millwall vs Luton - Saturday 12:30 - Championship

Duncan Watmore managed just three goals from 34 league outings for Millwall last season, but after just four games this term he has already surpassed that tally and could make it five from five against a Luton side yet to win this term.

The Lions attacker has scored in three of his four second-tier appearances and has scored twice in six meetings with Luton.

Tip - Duncan Watmore to Score @ 18/5 with BetMGM

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest - Saturday 15:00 - Premier League

Mohamed Salah was a force to be reckoned with under Jurgen Klopp and the Egyptian has certainly adapted to life under Arne Slot well. He has scored in all three Liverpool games this season and had a hand in all three goals at Old Trafford last time out.

He has scored twice in three meetings with Nottingham Forest and could make all the difference again at Anfield.

Tip - Mohamed Salah to Score @ 4/ 5 with BetMGM

Brighton vs Ipswich - Saturday 15:00 - Premier League

Joao Pedro has looked excellent for Brighton this season, with his goals against Manchester United and Arsenal earning him another call-up for a Brazil side not exactly lacking in attacking talent.

He has had five shots and three on target this season, so he should have plenty of opportunity to punish the newly-promoted Ipswich.

Tip - Joao Pedro to Score @ 13/10 with BetMGM

Marseille vs Nice - Saturday 16:00 - Ligue 1

After scoring eight and assisting six for Getafe last season, Mason Greenwood has hit the ground running in Marseille following his permanent move this summer.

The 22-year-old has scored five times in three appearances, finding the net in each of those games and now he comes up against a Nice outfit who have conceded in every game this season.

Tip - Mason Greenwood to Score @ 21/20 with BetMGM

Monza vs Inter - Sunday 19:45 - Serie A

Marcus Thuram was instrumental in Inter Milan’s Scudetto triumph last season with 20 goal contributions and he seems to have picked up where he left off this term.

The Frenchman scored twice in the Nerazzurri’s curtain-raiser against Genoa and also netted two against Atalanta before the international break, while hosts Monza are yet to win this season.

Tip - Marcus Thuram to Score @ 7/5 with BetMGM