Belgium vs Romania Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Belgian Tips in Euro 2024 Clash

Our football betting expert offers his three best Belgium vs Romania predictions and betting tips for their Euro 2024 clash on Saturday.

Belgium were on the wrong end of one of the biggest shocks in European Championship history in their first group game, losing 1-0 to Slovakia, and they will be expecting a positive response when they battle Romania in Cologne.

Belgium vs Romania Betting Tips

Belgium to win and both teams to score @ 43/20 with LiveScore Bet

Romelu Lukaku first goalscorer @ 3/1 with LiveScore Bet

Lois Openda anytime goalscorer @ 7/4 with LiveScore Bet

All odds are courtesy of LiveScore Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the LiveScore Bet promo code

Already got a LiveScore Bet account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Red Devils dominated their opening match and had two goals chalked off by VAR as Ivan Schranz's seventh-minute strike settled the match.

Romania pulled off a surprise win themselves in their opener, easing to a 3-0 win over Ukraine, and they could sniff an opportunity against Belgium.

However, Domenico Tedesco's side is full of quality and the Red Devils know they cannot afford another slip-up.

Red Devils can bounce back

Failing to find a way past Slovakia was not an ideal start to Euro 2024 for Belgium but the Red Devils were not hopeless in their opening match.

They controlled the match, having 61 per cent of the possession, and they twice had the ball in the back of the net.

There is no shortage of attacking quality in the Belgium team with Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne and Leandro Trossard making up their front four and they should get their first points on the board.

That said, they could struggle to keep out their opponents, especially as Romania showed how dangerous they can be on the counter-attack in their first match.

Romania had only 28 per cent possession against Ukraine but struck three times with talented playmaker Nicolae Stanciu getting the ball rolling with a wonder strike after 29 minutes.

With that in mind, Belgium to win and both teams to score could be the best bet for Saturday's game

Belgium vs Romania Tip 1: Belgium to win and both teams to score @ 43/20 with LiveScore Bet

Lukaku should have more luck in Cologne

Romelu Lukaku was cursing VAR in Belgium's opener against Slovakia but he is worth backing to score first against Romania at 3/1.

Lukaku had three shots - two of which were on target - against Slovakia and he is a reliable source of goals for his national team.

The Belgium marksman bagged 14 goals during qualifying and he has plenty of creativity around him, so he has a good chance to break the deadlock as his team push for points.

Belgium vs Romania Tip 2: Romelu Lukaku first goalscorer @ 3/1 with LiveScore Bet

Expect more from Openda

Tedesco introduced Lois Openda from the bench in a bid to get Belgium back into the game against Slovakia and the forward could also play a key role against Romania.

Openda offered plenty of drive and pace going forward in his cameo appearance last time out but he also has an eye for goal.

Only Harry Kane (36) and Serhou Guirassy (28) scored more Bundesliga goals than Openda (24) last term and the Leipzig ace can also cause Romania problems in what could be a relatively high-scoring game.

Belgium vs Romania Tip 3: Lois Openda anytime goalscorer @ 7/4 with LiveScore Bet