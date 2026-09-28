Belgium vs France Offer: Get £50 in Free Bets with Betfed's Sign Up Offer

How to Claim Betfred’s Belgium vs France Offer

Visit Betfred using the promotional link and register a new account. Complete the verification process and make your first qualifying deposit of at least £10 within seven days of registering. Make deposits using a debit card, a debit card linked to Apple Pay, or TrueLayer Instant Bank Transfer. Place your first sports bet of £10 or more at minimum odds of Evens (2.0). The qualifying bet must settle within seven days of opening your account and cannot be cashed out. Once the qualifying bet settles, Betfred will credit £50 in free bets within 24 hours. You will receive £30 in free bets for eligible Sportsbook markets and another £20 specifically for Bet Builder. Free bets expire seven days after being issued and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Belgium vs France Preview

Belgium against France has become a particularly frustrating fixture for Belgian supporters. France have won each of the last four meetings, including three competitive encounters in 2024. Their most recent clash finished 2-1, following French victories by 2-0 and 1-0 earlier that year. Belgium's last victory over their neighbours came in a 4-3 friendly in 2015.

Both teams arrive in this Nations League campaign after reaching the latter stages of the 2026 World Cup. Belgium topped their group before their tournament suddenly caught fire, scoring 12 goals across victories over New Zealand, Senegal and the United States. Their run eventually ended with a narrow 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Spain.

Charles De Ketelaere was central to that resurgence, producing two goals and an assist against the USA before scoring Belgium's equaliser against Spain. Leandro Trossard finished with two goals and two assists, while Romelu Lukaku scored three times as a substitute.

France went one round further, reaching the semi-finals during an extraordinary tournament in which they scored 20 goals. Kylian Mbappé claimed the Golden Boot with 10 goals, while Michael Olise supplied seven assists and Ousmane Dembélé scored six times.

That has since changed. Zinedine Zidane has succeeded Didier Deschamps and begins his first international window as France head coach with matches against Türkiye and Belgium.

Recent history heavily favours France, but Belgium's World Cup showed a side beginning to evolve beyond its established generation. After their respective matchday-one trips to Italy and Türkiye, this should provide an early indication of how both nations are adapting after a transformative summer.

Betfred’s £50 Belgium vs France Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £50 (£30 Sportsbook + £20 Bet Builder) Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.0) Terms and Conditions New UK and Gibraltar customers aged 18+ only. Deposit at least £10 and place a qualifying £10+ sports bet at odds of 2.0+ within seven days of registration. Free bets are credited within 24 hours of settlement and expire after seven days. Eligibility restrictions and full T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org

+