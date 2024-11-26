Bayern Munich vs PSG Bet Builder Tips: Munich Making Champions League Moves

Check out our football expert's Bayern Munich vs PSG bet builder tips, with Bayern set to claim a crucial continental victory.

Neither Bayern Munich nor PSG have been living up to their potential in the Champions League this term, despite dominating their domestic efforts. This clash will put us over halfway through the new league stages, and both sides face a dire need for points.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Bet Builder Tips

Bayern to Win & Over 1.5 Goals @7/10 with talkSPORT BET

Under 1.5 PSG Cards @49/40 with talkSPORT BET

Fabian Ruiz 1.5 Shots @8/5 with talkSPORT BET

Total Odds: 39/4 with talkSPORT BET

All odds are courtesy of talkSPORT BET, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Get free bets with the talkSPORT BET welcome offer

Get the lowdown on how to claim free bets with our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers

Read our expert’s view on the best bookmakers to use in the UK in 2024

Back the Bavarians at Home

Bayern need to turn up in a big way if they are to cement a place at the top of the Champions League group stage, and with so few opportunities left, they can afford no more slip-ups.

Handily however they have won all of their continental clashes at home so far, whilst PSG have failed to secure victory in any of their last three, only being able to defeat a lacking Girona side.

Munich have the home form in Europe, which is all that counts as both sides are known to dominate their own leagues, both on winning streaks of five or more games.

The Bavarians also won the last meeting between the two, dispatching the Parisians six times since 2017, regardless of location.

Paris always proves lacking in the face of Bayern and will do so again this evening, but that isn’t all we are looking for.

Goals should also prove a feature, as they generally are when two top-tier sides meet. Every time these two have clashed in Germany the over 1.5 goals line has been hit.

Both have been covering the line domestically as well doing so in all bar one of their last five.

Bayern have the form and history at home, and the goals should hardly be an issue for these talented sides.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Bet Builder Tip 1: Bayern to Win & Over 1.5 Goals @7/10 with talkSPORT BET

Paris Staying Composed

Paris have remained staunch in the face of all opposition this term, and always remain composed when it comes to Bayern.

So much so that in their last four trips to the Allianz they have given up a mere two cards across the four games.

Few can boast such a record in Germany, and Paris have been staying controlled in their continental clashes also, earning just a single card in the four clashes.

PSG have been keeping out of the referee's bad books, and this looks unlikely to change.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Bet Builder Tip 2: Under 1.5 PSG Cards @49/40 with talkSPORT BET

Ruiz Running Rampant

Fabian Ruiz has been a stalwart in the middle of the PSG midfield this term, and has been turning his hand to attacking the goal well, something he is unlikely to abandon in this meeting.

He has been averaging 2.2 shots per 90 minutes to this point, and his chances are likely to increase considering Bayern's defensive acumen.

PSG’s frontline will be shut down, forcing Ruiz to take matters into his own hands and try his luck from a distance.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Bet Builder Tip 3: Fabian Ruiz 1.5 Shots @8/5 with talkSPORT BET