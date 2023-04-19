Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds for European Heavyweight Clash

Goal brings you the latest Bayern Munich vs Manchester City betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Wednesday's Champions League second leg

Manchester City hold a healthy 3-0 lead going into their Champions League quarter-final second leg at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Even with a three-goal advantage, City boss Pep Guardiola knows his side still have plenty of work to do at the Allianz Arena to ensure the Citizens place in the last four of the competition.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Betting Predictions:

Bayern Munich to win @ 8/5 with bet365

Jamal Musiala to score anytime @ 5/2 with bet365

Benjamin Pavard to be booked @ 5/1 with bet365

Bayern won’t go down without a fight

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel might well have left the Etihad Stadium wondering how his side came away from Manchester with a 3-0 defeat.

The Bundesliga champions had plenty of moments on top in the encounter but failed to find a way past the City defence, which in fairness has been outstanding at the Etihad this season.

Bayern will be a different proposition in Bavaria, with the German giants losing just one of their last 18 home games in the Champions League.

The Bundesliga frontrunners have won their last four home games in the Champions League, beating Barcelona, Viktoria Plzen, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain without conceding a single goal.

Bayern might well win on the night but, with such a mountain to climb, whether it’s enough to see them through to the semi-finals remains to be seen.

Bayern vs City Bet 1: Bayern Munich to win @ 8/5 with bet365

Musiala can strike again

Another opportunity to shine on the big stage, rising star Jamal Musiala will be an attacking threat for Bayern once again on Wednesday night.

No player has scored more Bundesliga goals this season for Bayern than the 20-year-old, who has struck 11 times in the German top flight this term.

With Bayern set to create plenty of chances on home soil, Musiala looks to be good value to add to his goal tally in their biggest game of the season so far.

Bayern vs City Bet 2: Jamal Musiala to score anytime @ 5/2 with bet365

Keep an eye on Pavard in booking market

Booked in the first leg in Manchester, Benjamin Pavard will be set for another busy night at right-back for the hosts.

With Jack Grealish likely to start opposite again on Wednesday, the England international has all the tricks to try and bamboozle Pavard in defence.

Grealish is not averse to making a meal of challenges either and that could well land Pavard in hot water with the officials for this second leg.

Only one player has more yellow cards for Bayern than Pavard’s five in the Bundesliga this season and it would be little surprise to see the Frenchman back in the referee’s book once again.

Bayern vs City Bet 3: Benjamin Pavard to be booked @ 5/1 with bet365