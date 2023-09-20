Our betting expert offers his Bayern Munich vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips for Wednesday's Champions League game at Allianz Arena.

Manchester United have been nothing short of woeful so far this season, scraping wins and losing in dismal fashions, and this could only be added to as they make the journey over to Germany to take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich vs Man Utd betting tips

Bavarians are a good bet to bag in both halves

Bayern Munich are justifiably short-priced to beat struggling Manchester United in Wednesday's Group A opener.

The Bundesliga champions boast a tremendous record in the Champions League in the last few years, having gone unbeaten in their last 34 group games and winning their last 13 in a row.

They have won their last 14 opening home group games and all of them by at least a two-goal margin, which underlines the scale of United's task in keeping the scoreline to a respectable level, even if they are a big name in their own right.

Bayern beat Inter, who went on to reach last season's final, 2-0 in the group stage in 2022-23 with goals in each half and it looks worthwhile backing them to do the same to the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag's men have conceded in both halves of their last two Premier League games, while Bayern have scored before and after the interval in three of their four Bundesliga outings so far this season.

Bayern Munich vs Man Utd Tip 1: Bayern Munich to score in both halves @ Evens with bet365

Bayern will bid to make their corners count

Bayern Munich tend to win plenty of corners too and Thomas Tuchel's men should be looking to use their height advantage in attacking set-piece situations on Wednesday night.

Assuming Ten Hag keeps changes to a minimum, he will have only three outfield players over six feet tall to compete in the air against Kim Min-Jae, Harry Kane, Leon Goretzka and possibly Matthijs de Ligt.

Bayern have won 38 corners in four Bundesliga games this term and allowed their opponents only nine at the other end.

That is in stark contrast to United, who lost the corner battle 12-3 on their last away outing at Arsenal.

Bayern Munich vs Man Utd Tip 2: Bayern Munich -3 on corner handicap @ 6/5 with bet365

United could pay the penalty in Munich

United chose to avoid a lengthy and difficult negotiation with Tottenham over Harry Kane in the summer as Bayern went on to prise away Spurs' record goalscorer.

So there will be an inevitable focus on the forward's fortunes in this Champions League opener as he settles into life in Germany.

The England skipper has already delivered four goals in as many Bundesliga appearances, one of which was a penalty.

Backing Kane, or any other Bayern player should he be off the field at any time, to score a spot-kick against United looks a good option too at the odds available.

The United team is low on confidence right now and when players lack self-belief they can make the type of mistakes that result in penalties.

The Red Devils haven’t been catching many breaks either and it would be no surprise to see luck falling on their opponents' side again this week in a situation that could lead to a spot-kick.

If it does, Bayern should be able to rely on Kane, who has converted four of his five previous opportunities from the spot in the Champions League excluding penalty shootouts.

Bayern Munich vs Man Utd Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score a penalty @ 3/1 with bet365