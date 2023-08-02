Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: 15/4 Liverpool Goalscorer in pre-season friendly

Our football expert brings you his Bayern Munich vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips with a high scoring titanic clash to be seen.

Bayern Munich are set to face Liverpool in Singapore this Wednesday at 12:30 as the reigning Bundesliga champions are still in the midst of their Harry Kane transfer rumours.

Both sides will want to claim something in the way of form, ahead of their domestic leagues starting shortly.

Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Bayern Munich to Win @5/4 with bet365

Over 3 Goals @1/1 with bet365

Alexis MacAllister to Score @15/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Magnanimous Munich

There is no doubt that Bayern Munich are one the best sides in the world at present, one that could only be improved upon by the purchase of Harry Kane. And look likely to be ble to threaten a previously disappointing and much changed Liverpool side.

Liverpool have come off of what they would consider a dismal season, and have lost a lot of their core players, especially in the middle of the park. Presently they are left with only five true midfielders, two of these being the youngsters Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot.

Of course recent signings Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai have buoyed this but without much time to bed in, could find themselves lost in the middle of the park.

Furthermore the Reds seem to have struggled recently against German sides, conceding 6 across two games, with neither of these possessing the class or talent of this Bayern side.

New signings and a penchant for poor performances against German sides could well be their undoing in this match.

Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Tip 1: Bayern Munich to Win @5/4 with bet365

Goals Galore in Singapore

Goals would seem to be the main feature of this upcoming match especially taking into consideration the recent scoring record of Liverpool and Bayern’s ability to match this.

Bayern have averaged 6.4 goals per game across their last five matches, while the Kop average 3.4, and have scored four in each of their last four matches.

This should all work together for a spectacular game of football, with goals at either end. Not to mention the occasion of a pre-season friendly being geared towards high scoring matches.

Regular substitutions, trialling of tactics and style as well as new players needing time to slot into the system all lean towards the likelihood of goals from all over the park.

Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Tip 2: Over 3 Goals @1/1 with bet365

Astounding Alexis

So far Liverpool’s big signing of the summer has come in the form of Alexis MacAllister from Brighton. The World Cup winner gained international acclaim last year netting 10 for his side in the league and helping them secure European football for the first time ever.

His move to Merseyside came relatively early in the transfer window as well, meaning he should have had ample time to settle into the style and tactics of Jurgen Klopp.

He is yet to score for Liverpool and will be hungry for a goal on what will big the biggest stage of his time in red so far.

A forward thinking player with an eye for goal, MacAllister could well be the one to claim a goal in this high scoring thriller of a match.

Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Tip 3: Alexis MacAllister to Score @15/4 with bet365