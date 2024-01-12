Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Evens or Above Tips in Bundesliga Clash

Our German football betting expert offers his Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim predictions and betting tips, as the Allianz Arena hosts their match.

Bayern Munich are sitting in an unfamiliar 2nd, in the shadow of Xabi Alonso’s dominant Bayer Leverkusen team, yet they have little choice except to keep winning and hope to catch them slipping up. Another three points look in store on Friday evening as they welcome Hoffenheim to the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Bayern Munich to Win & Both Teams to Score @11/10 with bet365

Under 10 Corners @1/1 with bet365

Half with Most Goals - 1st Half - 15/8 with bet365

Hoffenheim are by no stretch of the imagination performing poorly, sitting in 7th, challenging for the Europa League places, yet, as is so often the case with Bayern, they pale in comparison.

New Year Hangover in Bavaria

At the Allianz, Bayern have been an indomitable force, winning six of their seven games here, and only drawing to the league leaders Leverkusen. Yet, Hoffenheim could cause them some issues, particularly after the winter break.

Bayerns ability to secure the three points at home is not being called into question, as they have been as impressive as ever, yet Der Blau (The Blues) could capitalise upon some rustiness and secure a goal for themselves.

This is something that they have done so often before, currently with the second longest scoring streak in the Bundesliga, with 20 games with a goal, only behind that of Bayern on 42.

The New Year’s hangover seems to be a real thing for Bayern also, who have conceded in their first games of both 2022 and 2023, previously.

All signs, from the Blues' scoring record to Bayern's past first games back, and the fact that Hoffenheim managed to bag on on their last trip to the Allianz, points towards both sides being able to score and, of course, one would always back Bayern to get a win at home.

Struggling to get back into the groove

A little bit of Christmas and New Year rust will need to be knocked off in this game, which should contribute to perhaps a more subdued game than we are used to from the Bundesliga, at least in some areas.

The corner rate should take a hit because of this, with it already being low at the Allianz, opening up the under-10 line nicely.

Bayern’s home games only see an average of 9.43 corners, yet only see 10 or more occur in a meagre 29% of their games, less than a third!

Hoffenheim are also unlikely to break this mould, only earning a mere 3.75 corners per game, too little to make any real difference.

At evens, the under 10 line looks great value, as the corner flags may get lonely out there.

Early goals to help everyone wake up

Bayern have proven capable of getting a goals in any period of the game, yet with both teams to score in mind, and Hoffenheim's intriguing record, the first half looks set to see most of the action.

Hoffenheim have scored in a massive 75% of their 1st halves when playing away from home, culminating in them 17 of their 32 league goals occuring in this period.

Bayern have netted in 86% of their 1st halves at home, and will no doubt wish to answer any challenge thrown down by the Blues early on, pulling level or to a lead before the break.

With this in mind, we look likely to see at least two, or perhaps even three goals in the first period, one that should then outweigh the second, as Hoffenheim run out of gas and turn their eyes to more defensive efforts.

