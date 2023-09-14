Our betting expert offers his Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen predictions and betting tips ahead of their top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash.

A top of the table clash awaits us on Friday as Bayern Munich prepare to host Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen currently occupy the top spot on goal difference, with the Bavarians now looking to claim the spot they are so used to occupying with a win today.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Both sides have won all three of their initial games and sit atop the league with nine points, three points clear of the next closest side.

Leverkusen had a tough opener but managed to surpass a tricky RB Leipzig side. Since then it has been plain sailing for Die Werkself, however this train could now well be derailed as they come up against reigning champions Bayern.

Bayer Bringing the heat

Despite many giving Bayer Leverkusen little chance, they will no doubt put up a staunch fight and could well look to create some chances of their own, with set pieces potentially play a crucial role.

They have averaged 5.6 corners per game across their first three and have never taken less than four in these.

This comfortably hit the line of over three corners and it is worth noting they managed this against RB Leipzig.

Overall, the line of over three corners really isn't too much to ask and would be expected by any team regardless of whether they were playing Bayern or not.

Bavarians seem to love the second half

Let us make no mistake, Bayern are expected to win this game, but realistically all scenarios play into the fact they are likely to net at least two, if not more in the second half.

If they are winning convincingly, then they could comfortably kick on in the second and rack up the score, something they take no issue with doing.

If it is a tight match then they would look to take the lead and put the game to bed something that two goals would do.

If they’re chasing the game, goals will need to be scored in the second period, something Bayern are extremely capable of achieving.

Bearing in mind the fact that they have 66% of their goals this season in the second half and are comfortably waiting to ensure their best chance of success.

Aerial Bombardment at the Allianz

Bayern Munich have never shied away from completely dominating their opponents and they manage to do this through their world-class strike force and impressive possession-based style of play.

With this comes a whole host of corners that they are able to get, and oftentimes just soften up their opposition from these before scoring from their breakdowns.

The line of over five for just around evens is incredibly kind, with Bayern having hit this line in every single game they've played this campaign, averaging 10.3 per game.

The bookies may well have missed a trick here and this is something we can capitalise upon given Bayern will be the dominant force in this match, meaning the corners will flow as a direct result of this.

