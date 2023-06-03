Barcelona Women vs Wolfsburg Women Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/2 first goalscorer tipped in Women’s Champions League Final

Our betting expert gives his Barcelona vs Wolfsburg Women predictions and betting tips with high scoring clash seen in Women's Champions League Final

Spanish champions Barcelona look like a good shout to see off German runners-up Wolfsburg in a goal-filled encounter at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Barcelona Women vs Wolfsburg Women Betting Tips

Barcelona & both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Caroline Hansen first goalscorer @ 11/2 with bet365

Barcelona look to have the edge

Barcelona fell to a 3-1 defeat to Lyon in last year’s Champions League final but the Spanish league winners are hotly fancied to recapture the trophy they won in 2021 when they beat Chelsea in the final.

Barca overcame the WSL champions in this year’s semi-finals, but they have been rampant all season, losing their first game of their league campaign only last week against Madrid.

Having won the title by ten points with a positive goal difference of 108, they look likely to be too strong for Wolfsburg, who blew their chance of winning the German title with a 4-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven matches.

They are capable of scoring against Jonatan Giraldez’s side, who are nursing a few injuries, but claiming their first European title since 2014 is a big ask, so take Barca to win with both teams finding the bet

Barcelona Women vs Wolfsburg Women Tip 1: Barcelona to win & both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Open game looks likely in Eindhoven

Major finals can often prove cagey affairs, but that has not been the case in recent Women’s Champions League finals, with the last four all featuring at least four goals.

Teams have looked to get off to swift starts and the attacking talent on show in Eindhoven should result in plenty of goals, particularly as Barca scored a record 29 goals in the group stage of this season’s competition.

All of Wolfsburg’s last ten matches have featured at least three goals and there is potential for them to hit Barca on the counter attack, as they did when they saw off Arsenal in the semi-finals.

The German outfit also boast Polish striker Ewa Pajor, who is the top goalscorer in the competition this season with seven goals, and we could be in for a goal-packed evening.

Barcelona Women vs Wolfsburg Women Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 11-10 with bet365

Hansen should be ready to star

Barcelona’s Norwegian winger Caroline Hansen has been suffering from a virus but she was in great form before illness and should be fit to feature in Eindhoven.

Hansen, who previously played for Wolfsburg, scored both of Barca’s goals in their 2-1 aggregate win over Chelsea in the semi-finals and those strikes came in a run of seven goals in seven appearances.

Hansen, who has scored 11 goals in 13 appearances this season, can be backed at 11/2 to score the first goal of the final and it is worth making this an each-way selection with bet365, who will pay a third of those odds if she scores at any time in the match.

Barcelona Women vs Wolfsburg Women Tip 3: Caroline Hansen first goalscorer @ 11/2 (each-way) with bet365