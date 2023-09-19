Barcelona vs Royal Antwerp Predictions and Betting Tips: 2/1 Tip in Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Barcelona vs Royal Antwerp predictions and betting tips as the two meet for their first Champions League match

Barcelona foray into the Champions League kickoff this Tuesday night as they host Belgian side Royal Antwerp, in their first European game not at the Camp Nou in recent memory.

Barcelona vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

1st Half to have the most Goals @2/1 with bet365

Over 8.5 Barcelona Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Over 1 Barcelona Cards @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Royal Antwerp are not being taken seriously as a threat by many in this year's tournament, but we all saw the damage orchestrated by their Beglain counterparts Club Brugge last time out.

1st Half sort of Game

While the opening day of many Champions League contests haven't been known for their goals in the past, both of these sides have demonstrated considerable firepower before the break, and this should be enough to break the mould.

Royal Antwerp have scored in the first half in 78% of their matches, compared with just 33% of the time in the second half.

Barcelona have managed to net in the first half 60% of their matches and should find no issues slipping a few past Antwerp early on.

This could well then invite them to sit on their laurels and see the game out with the talent possessed by the Belgian not being enough to pose any real threat.

However, any firepower they may possess will be exercised in the first half, especially considering that Barca have conceded 75% of their goals in this period also.

Barcelona vs Royal Antwerp Tip 1: 1st Half to have the most Goals @2/1 with bet365

Catalan’s Creating Chances

Barcelona have been superb across their first five league games going unbeaten and sitting second. This has come courtesy a host of efforts on goal in each and every game they play.

The Catalan side are averaging 11 shots on target per home game, and this even without the suffocating atmosphere of the Camp Nou to aid them.

Antwerp are likely to find themselves under the cosh early on and the keeper will need to be on his toes if he wants to keep them in this game.

It is worth noting that Barca have also managed to maintain this average against the might of the Spanish League, something that Antwerp can really only aspire to.

Barcelona vs Royal Antwerp Tip 2: Over 8.5 Barcelona Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Barca to find themselves in the Book

Despite the fact Barcelona currently have one of the highest booking rates in Europe, the bookies seem to have missed a trick here and this is something for us to take advantage of.

The Spanish League has long been one of the world's most fiery leagues with referees not being shy about reaching for their book.

Barcelona will no doubt carry this style of play into their Champions League matches. They have averaged 3 cards per game so far this season and are unlikely to take the foot off of this pedal.

The norm in many games is that a side could see two cards therefore the line of just one is truly excellent considering its odds of just below evens.

Barcelona vs Royal Antwerp Tip 3: Over 1 Barcelona Cards @5/6 with bet365