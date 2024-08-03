Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals Abound in US Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Barcelona vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips ahead of their preseason encounter at midnight.

The Spanish giants face off in a preseason clash in New Jersey at the stadium that will host the 2026 World Cup final.

The pair met in the USA a year ago, with Barcelona winning 3-0 against their rivals. While Real had the better of the two teams over the course of the campaign, neither side will want to suffer defeat to their bitter rivals even in preseason.

This clash won’t see the Clasico debut of Kylian Mbappe, but it will feature another of Real’s summer signings going up against a strong Barca side.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Barcelona over 1.5 team goals @ 5/6 with bet365

Endrick to score anytime @ 15/8 with bet365

Both teams to score in the first half @ 12/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Catalans to expose Real’s issues

Both sides are just gearing up for the new campaign, with many of their Euro 2024 stars missing this US trip. Carlo Ancelotti’s Real lost their opening game to AC Milan and their squad is looking a little short on quality across these high-profile friendlies.

Real already have depth issues in defence, following Nacho’s summer departure. With their international stars absent, Antonio Rudiger is expected to be their only senior defender to feature in New Jersey.

Barcelona should be able to take advantage of Real’s defensive issues after scoring twice in the 2-2 against Manchester City in their opening preseason clash. The Catalans have some great attacking options in Raphinha, Ilkay Gundogan and Robert Lewandowski so back them for a couple of goals.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Tip 1: Barcelona over 1.5 team goals @ 5/6 with bet365

Endrick to build on impressive start

While Barca have some talented attacking options, Real handed a debut to summer signing Endrick in their clash with AC Milan. Ancelotti praised the Brazilian’s display in his first appearance and he’s likely to lead the line against Barca.

The forward scored 21 times for Palmeiras before making the move to Spain and he’s already got an international strike at Wembley under his belt. After looking sharp on his debut, back Endrick to grab his first Real goal.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Tip 2: Endrick to score anytime @ 15/8 with bet365

Expect early goals in New Jersey

Barcelona saw both teams score in the first half of their preseason clash with Man City and we should be in for another high-scoring clash this weekend.

The pair met earlier this year in Saudi Arabia, with four goals scored in the first half of that game. With Real’s side looking stronger going forward than back, 12/5 looks like great value for both teams to score in the first half.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Tip 3: Both teams to score in the first half @ 12/5 with bet365