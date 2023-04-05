Barcelona vs Real Madrid betting tips: predictions and odds for Copa del Rey clash

Goal brings you the latest Barcelona vs Real Madrid betting tips, predictions and odds ahead of tonight's El Clasico in the Copa del Rey.

Barca hold a one-goal advantage following the first match at the Bernabeu on the 2nd March and go into this showdown having won the last three matches against their major rivals.

Barca have the edge over rivals Real

The hosts not only have a one-goal lead in the tie, but they also hold a 12-point lead over Real in the race for the La Liga title.

Xavi’s men have been more consistent and defensively solid than Real and have had the edge in recent head-to-head meetings.

The impressive season has been built around a brilliant home record, with the Catalan giants unbeaten in 14 domestic matches on home soil this term.

Barca have won the last three encounters, including a come-from-behind 2-1 victory in the league clash at the Nou Camp last month.

Seven of the last nine meetings have seen both teams score, including three of the four competitive meetings this season.

Barcelona to win and Both Teams to Score @ 10/3

Early goals have been El Clasico theme

In four previous meetings between the two teams this term, there have been 12 goals scored and seven of those have come in the first half.

Barcelona have scored five of their last nine domestic goals in the first 45 minutes of matches, while seven of Real Madrid’s last 10 strikes have come before half time.

El Clasico matches often produce goals, highlighted by the incredible stat that there has been just one 0-0 draw in the last 61 competitive meetings between the teams.

Over 1.5 First Half Goals @ 7/4 with bet365

Master craftsman Benzema back in form

This clash sees two of the top marksmen in Europe go head-to-head, with Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema looking to add to their season tallies.

Lewandowski tops the La Liga scoring chart, with 17 goals in 23 appearances, but Benzema has 14 league strikes to his name and will go into this Cup clash full of confidence.

The Frenchman, now 35 years of age, bagged a seven-minute hat-trick in last Sunday’s 6-0 win over Real Valladolid.

The two-time Copa del Rey winner has been hampered by injuries throughout the season, but now seems to be getting back to full match fitness.

Benzema has found the net three times in the last five Real Madrid v Barcelona meetings and has 13 goals in 45 El Clasico appearances.

Karim Benzema to score at anytime @ 6/4