Barcelona vs Napoli Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Barcelona vs Napoli predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Champions League clash this Tuesday.

Both Barcelona and Napoli look unlikely to be celebrating much on the domestic front this year, so the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash looks a crucial encounter, especially as a 1-1 in the original game leaves the tie perfectly poised.

Barcelona vs Napoli Betting Tips

Draw @ 14/5 with bet365

Ilkay Gundogan to score or assist @ 15/8 with bet365

Juan Jesus to be booked @ 2/1 with bet365

Glamour tie looks set to go all the way

There was little to separate these two when they met in the first leg in Naples and with so much at stake for both of these teams, it would be no surprise if we witnessed another tight encounter.

Barcelona are unbeaten in eight matches but there are concerns about what sort of side manager Xavi will be able to field after the Spanish giants were crippled by a host of injury problems.

Frenkie de Jong and Pedri have both suffered problems which will lead to a reshuffle in the Barca midfield, which means they are perhaps a short price to claim victory in 90 minutes, even though Napoli mustered just one shot on target in the first meeting.

The Italian champions have found some form following Francesco Calzona’s introduction as interim manager, taking eight points from his four Serie A games in charge, which included a 2-1 win over Juventus.

It could be a game of small margins and there looks good value in backing it to go to extra-time.

Barcelona vs Napoli Tip 1: Draw @ 14/5 with bet365

Gundogan can make an impact

One Barcelona midfielder who could make a big impression is former Manchester City man Ilkay Gundogan.

The German is the architect of most of what Barca create and he has provided three goal contributions in La Liga this season.

With three assists in six Champions League starts this term and four shots in the first leg, he could either score or lay on a goal for one of his teammates.

Barcelona vs Napoli Tip 2: Ilkay Gundogan to score or assist @ 15/8 with bet365

Brazilian could fall foul of the referee

Those looking for a booking bet should be drawn towards Napoli’s Juan Jesus, who walked a tightrope in the first leg.

The Brazilian defender picked up his sixth Serie A booking of the season in the 1-1 draw with Torino on Friday and has committed a total of nine fouls in his four Champions League appearances this season.

He was booked in the group-stage victory over Braga - his only caution in this year’s competition so far - but his four fouls in the first leg suggest another yellow card may not be far away.

Barcelona vs Napoli Tip 3: Juan Jesus to be booked @ 2/1 with bet365