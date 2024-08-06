Barcelona v AC Milan Predictions and Betting Tips: US Stalemate in Sight

Our football betting expert offers his Barcelona vs AC Milan predictions and betting tips ahead of their friendly clash on Tuesday.

A busy pre-season schedule continues for European heavyweights Barcelona and AC Milan this week as the pair prepare to lock horns at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Barcelona vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Expect a close contest in Baltimore

Pre-season results should always be taken with a pinch of salt, but both Barcelona and AC Milan have performed well in recent friendlies.

Ahead of their encounter at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Tuesday, both of these clubs are unbeaten in their pre-season matches, having faced strong opponents.

Milan opened their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Rapid Vienna before wins over Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Their last two victories were part of the ongoing Soccer Champions Tour, in which Barca also got the better of City and Real.

That said, Barca only beat City on penalties after a 2-2 draw, while they edged past Real following a brace from Pau Victor.

Indeed, there is not a huge amount between these teams based on their performances in the USA recently and a bet on the draw looks enticing at 29/10.

Goals could flow as in-form pair clash

Rotation is common during pre-season and Barca and the Rossoneri have both rung the changes in their last few matches.

Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez and Eric Garcia have all been involved in the Olympics for Spain, so will not feature for Barca, while Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres are still on holiday following Euro 2024.

For that reason, Barca have had to field some more inexperienced players recently, although the likes of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski could feature this time around.

Ace winger Rafael Leao could also make a return for Milan and, with such quality on show in attack, goals could rain down in this match.

Defensive solidity is a rarity in these types of friendly matches and Barca's last two friendly assignments have produced a total of seven goals.

With that in mind, a wager on over 3.5 goals could be another smart pick.

High-scoring draw worth a wager in Maryland

One last decent selection for this contest is a 2-2 draw in the correct score market.

That was the scoreline in Barca's opening pre-season contest with the Citizens, while Milan's clash with City also came close to that scoreline as they won 3-2 against the Premier League champions.

Combining the previous two picks of a draw and over 3.5 goals, 2-2 looks a good way to play it.

