Goals Have Dried Up For Newcastle, But Stats Suggest It Won’t Last Long

Newcastle's campaign has been marked by tightly contested games with little to show on the points table.

Goals Have Dried Up For Newcastle, But Stats Suggest It Won’t Last Long

Newcastle's campaign has been marked by tightly contested games with little to show on the points table.

Despite winning their last four matches in terms of expected goals (xG), the Magpies are in search of the three points since mid-September and sit twelfth in the Premier League table.

Eddie Howe’s men have scored just one open-play goal in more than seven hours of football, but an analysis of their recent performances suggest reasons for optimism.

Newcastle Outright Markets Odds Top 6 Finish 2/1 To Finish in the top half 1/6 EFL Cup Winner 10/1 (each way: places 1-2)

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Where have the goals gone?

There are signs Newcastle's recent performances could be laying the groundwork for an upswing. The Premier League’s fourth-best offensive side last season, boasting an impressive 85 goals, are not necessarily faltering in generating chances but rather in finishing them.

During the 2023/2024 season, the team achieved a notable big-chance conversion rate, ranking fourth in the league at 47.76 percent, converting 64 of 134 opportunities. Their proficiency in creating these chances was equally remarkable, placing them second with a tally of 97.

However, Newcastle's current efficiency in front of the goal appears to have waned, with only 6 out of 20 clear-cut opportunities finding the net. This marks a significant drop in their conversion rate, now down to a mere 30 percent.

This downward trend has been particularly apparent in recent matches against Brighton and Chelsea, where the Magpies managed to score just once despite achieving an expected goals (xG) metric of 3.68.

The attacking trio of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, and Callum Wilson, who collectively scored 41 goals last season, have faced challenges this season. Isak and Gordon contributed only four goals amid Wilson's ongoing injury issues.

Adding to the issue, players like Bruno Guimarães and Jacob Murphy, who previously averaged over 0.4 goals and assists per game, have collectively accounted for just three assists this season.

Complications extend beyond their attacking woes. Kieran Trippier, whose creative impact on the right flank was crucial, has featured in only three games before being sidelined by a hamstring injury.

This setback places additional pressure on Tino Livramento, who has yet to establish himself as a playmaker, averaging only 0.68 key passes per game—a stark contrast to Trippier’s 2.62 average last season.

This adds to Eddie Howe's challenge in revitalising Newcastle's offensive output.

The Optimistic Lens

Although Newcastle are facing their most challenging run of results since March 2023, there is still room for optimism about a potential resurgence.

One of their key areas of strength is found in their shot-taking patterns. The Magpies are currently ranked third in the league for average shot distance at 15.4 metres, successfully keeping most of their offensive efforts close to goal. This approach might eventually pay off, as, historically, closer-range shots often lead to higher-quality scoring opportunities.

Moreover, the upcoming fixture list presents Newcastle with a timely opportunity.

Between now and the end of the year, the Tyne and Wear team will face four of the Premier League's more vulnerable defences: West Ham United, Brentford, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town.

If they capitalise on these promising matchups and Callum Wilson recovers from injury to effectively lead the attack, Newcastle could be back in contention for a European competition spot by the season’s midpoint.

Newcastle’s resilience at St. James’ Park further boosts their chances of overcoming recent hurdles. The 1-0 defeat to Brighton marked the first time they failed to score at home since May 2023.

Their strong home record includes just one loss in 12 league games, with six victories and five draws. Defensively, they have remained solid, with only Chelsea and Fulham managing to score more than once against them.

This resilience in front of their home crowd lays a solid foundation for a potential turnaround, starting with their League Cup fixture against Chelsea. This could carry through to the weekend when Arsenal visit, both of which Newcastle won last season.