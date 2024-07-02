Austria vs Turkey Predictions and Betting Tips: 5/2 goalscorer tipped in Euro 202 last-16 clash

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Austria vs Turkey predictions and betting tips ahead of Tuesday's last-16 game at Euro 2024.

Austria were surprise winners of Group D, ahead of France and the Netherlands, and they should extend their impressive run at Euro 2024 with an entertaining victory over Turkey in the last 16.

Austria vs Turkey Betting Tips

Expect another fast start from confident Austria

Austria hammered Turkey 6-1 in a friendly in March so they should be confident going into Tuesday's rematch with the Crescent-Stars in the round of 16.

That rout was one of a fine run of results for Austria, who have won eight of their last 10 internationals including a 2-0 friendly victory against Germany in November 2023.

They kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 defeat to France, in which they arguably deserved at least a point, but bounced back to beat Poland 3-1 and the Netherlands 3-2.

Early goals have been a feature of Austria's recent success and they should be backed to be leading at half-time and full-time against Turkey.

They have scored in the first 10 minutes of six of their last seven games and Turkey were 2-0 down inside half an hour of their 3-0 Group F defeat to Portugal.

Sabitzer thriving in attacking role for national team

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer, like his manager Ralf Rangnick, had a brief spell at Manchester United and the midfielder has shown Red Devils’ fans what they are missing at this tournament.

Sabitzer usually plays in a defensive-midfield role for Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund but he has been pushed further forward for the national team.

That move is working well as he had five shots in the group win over Poland and scored with one of his three efforts against the Dutch.

Turkey conceded in their wins over Georgia and the 10-man Czech Republic, as well as letting in three goals against Portugal, so Sabitzer should be backed to add to his international goal tally.

Centre-back could add to Turkey's card collection

Turkey's final group game against the Czechs featured 18 cards, a new record for the Euros, so they will be missing captain Hakan Calhanoglu and centre-back Samet Akaydin for the last-16 tie.

Akaydin's partner Abdulkerim Bardakci returns from a one-match ban, having been booked in the first two group games, and he looks a likely candidate to pick up another card.

Rangnick's energetic Austria stars like to press high up the pitch and that approach should trouble a Turkey back four who were often left exposed during their three group games.

Bardakci may struggle to stay out of trouble in his duel with spiky centre-forward Marko Arnautovic while Austria's attack-minded midfielders could also cause him problems.

Austria vs Turkey Tip 3: Abdulkerim Bardakci to be shown a card @ 11/5 with Betfred