Austria have been the surprise package of Euro 2024 so far, with our expert backing them to continue this by backing them in the top scorer market.

Ralf Rangnick’s men have been very impressive at Euro 2024 so far, winning two of their three group games and topping their group in the process.

The main reason for their performance has been their ruthlessness in front of goal, with their odds of finishing as the tournament’s top scorers at 8/1 looking a great price in our expert’s eyes.

Euro 2024 Highest Scoring Team Odds

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Highest Scoring Team Odds Germany 1/1 Spain 3/1 Portugal 13/2 Austria 8/1 England 10/1

Rangnick’s Men Ruthless

Austria head into the knockout rounds having scored the second most goals so far with six having bagged three against both Poland and the Netherlands.

Their goals have come from all over the pitch, with the Austrians not needing to rely on one player to score their goals, making them a lot harder to play against.

They’ve created an average of just under 1.3 xG per game this tournament, an impressive feat considering two of their games have been against France and Holland.

If they continue like this, Austria will continue to be difficult to stop in front of goal, making their odds of 8/1 look good.

Austrians Avoid Tough Draw

It’s fair to say Austria have found themselves on the easiest side of the draw, with Rangnick’s side avoiding all of France, Germany, Spain and Portugal after winning Group D.

They’re been drawn against Turkey in the round of 16, a team who are yet to keep a clean sheet, with one of Holland or Romania set to wait for them in the quarter-finals.

They’ve already put three past Holland in the group stages, and given their form so far, we wouldn’t be surprised to see them do the same to either the Netherlands or Romania depending on who they play.

Given this, they could easily double their tally of six going into the semi-finals, whilst their biggest competitors, Germany have to contend with a Denmark side that have conceded just twice, as well as having a run of Spain then one of Portugal or France on their route to the final.

Clinical Displays from Das Team

Austria have shown so far to be one of the more clinical teams at Euro 2024, with Das Team scoring six goals from just 3.8xG so far.

They managed three goals from 0.9 xG against Holland, whilst they scored three from 2.1 xG vs Poland.

Rangnick’s side clearly don’t need many good chances to score goals, a trend that’ll do their chances of finishing the tournament as top scorers the world of good going forward.