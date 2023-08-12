Australia vs France Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 Aussie Win Tipped in Women's World Cup Quarter-finals

Our football betting expert brings you his Australia vs France predictions and betting tips with a fantastic quarter-final match to be seen.

Australia, the hosts, have equalled their best record at a World Cup, making it through to the quarter-finals, but now face their toughest challenge yet, France. The World #10 vs #5 is up as both side battles to meet either England or Columbia in the semis.

Australia vs France Betting Tips

Australia to Win @11/4 with bet365

Both Teams to Score @10/11 with bet365

Over 1 Goal in the 2nd Half @11/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Motivated Matilda’s

This is the joint furthest the Matilda’s have ever made in a tournament, but they will not want this to end here, especially not with the home crowd behind them.

The Aussie’s have backed their side to the hilt in every single game they have played, and this will be no different.

What this will do to the French team is unknown, possibly never having played in front of such a passionate crowd before, but the effect on the Matildas will be extraordinary. Motivating them to nothing short of the best performances they can possibly muster.

This should be enough to rout the French side, and put them on their way to victory.

Furthermore the Australian's beat the French side a mere five games ago in a pre-tournament friendly, something they will no doubt be pleased with now, having met them in the knockout stages.

Sam Kerr also made an appearance off the bench for the Aussie’s last game, and potentially may be fit for this match. The 30 goal a season striker will no doubt aid the Matildas in this conquest as well.

Australia vs France Tip 1: Australia to Win @11/4 with bet365

Nothing’s Easy in Internationals

Despite the obvious support that Australia will receive and this being something that may well spur them onto victory, the French team will not simply roll over, possessing a wealth of talent and goalscorers themselves.

If Sam Kerr is back for Australia then their premier striker is returned, but France have a few of their own. Both in the form of Eugénie Le Sommer, of Lyon, and Kadidiatou Diani of PSG, with the latter having netted four goals on the tourney so far.

Nothing will be easy in this match as both sides will battle tooth and nail to get through to the semi match, something that should beget goals at both ends, with a world class striker up either end of the pitch.

Australia vs France Tip 2: Both Teams to Score @10/11 with bet365

Lovely looking second half line

Considering the second half of matches when the most goals are scored the bookies appear to have missed a trick here, as simply two goals need to go in for this line to hit.

And with odds of 11/8, this provides some great value to bettors. Nevertheless, the stats back this up majorly as well.

In Australian matches 1.70 goals have occurred in the second half compared with 0.90 in the first.

France act as the linchpin here though, with 2.10 goals occurring in the second half. This means they alone hit the line without the Aussies, who of course will be well in the game as well.

This is a really valuable option for any bettors to check out as the teams can almost manage the line on their own, let alone together.

Australia vs France Tip 3: Over 1 Goal in the 2nd Half @11/8 with bet365