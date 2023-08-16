Our football betting expert offers his Australia vs England predictions and betting tips ahead of their Women’s World Cup semi-final clash.

The World's oldest rivalry sees its two respective sides do battle once more, but a new crucible will play host. The Women’s World Cup Semi-finals will see the Matildas vs the Lionesses meet for a place in the final, as the stakes have possibly never been higher.

Australia vs England Draw @ 21/10 with bet365

England Over 3.5 Shots on Target @ 8/13 with bet365

No goalscorer @ 5/1 with bet365

Spain won the first semi-final, pipping Sweden 2-1, and now it's the turn of co-hosts Australia and the European champions England to meet in Sydney for the right to join Jorge Vilda's team in Sunday's showpiece.

The Aussies touch down in Stadium Australia with three straight clean sheets to their name and buzzing after winning an epic penalty shootout against France in the last eight.

England have not yet set these final alight but have continued to trundle through the draw. Having landed Euro gold last summer means they are well versed in the art of what is required to win big matches.

There's never any love lost whenever Australia and England clash in a sporting theatre so buckle up for what could be a nailbiter.

Raised stakes could add up to 90-minute stalemate

There is no discernible gulf between the Matildas and the Lionesses and it would be no surprise if extra-time, and possibly even penalties, are required to separate these old rivals.

Australia have managed to contain Denmark and France in their two knockout ties, struggling to dominate either, but showing a grit and resilience that is making them hard to break down. They have kept three straight clean sheets.

And we know that England are missing the X-factor spark which Lauren James provides, as she is still suspended, and have never managed to successfully replace Beth Mead in attack. And they too have made desperately heavy weather of overcoming Nigeria and Colombia having seen the draw effectively open up for them.

How the Aussies cope with the pressure of a home crowd and how the English cope with the hostility of a home crowd may well be pivotal. But if this tussle goes as expected, take it to be close and quite plausibly end in a 90-minute draw.

Lionesses will warm Arnold's fingers

England have enjoyed 66 per cent possession throughout the tournament, generally dictating tempo and terms if not always showing an end product. The Australians have been down at 50 percent possession which gives a fair indication of which side is going to be calling the shots, or trying to at least.

England have had 31 shots on target in their five matches to date so it's hard to imagine they won't be firing off at least another four at Mackenzie Arnold's goal.

Goals set to be scarce in Sydney nerve-fest

The stakes couldn't be higher, the tension palpable and we can expect to see that realised in a game which is nervy and tight.

Both teams have defended well through the knockout stages so expect those rearguards to have the upper hand once more in a match that could well finish 0-0.

