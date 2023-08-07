Australia vs Denmark Predictions and Betting Tips: 6/1 Double Goalscorer tipped in Women’s World Cup clash

Our football expert offers his Australia vs Denmark predictions and betting tips, with an action packed round of 16 game in the Women’s World Cup

The round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup is upon us as the hosts Australia are taking on Denmark. The Matildas will no doubt have major home support backing them and could pose a major threat to an equally impressive Danish side.

Australia vs Denmark Betting Tips

Both of Australia and Denmark have equal records in the tourney so far winning two and losing one of their group games and are relatively evenly matched, even in the FIFA world ranking sitting #10 and #13 respectively.

Samantha’s Spectacular Return

Samantha Kerr is widely hailed as one of the world’s best strikers and her return from injury will be a major boon for this Australia side and their fans.

In her previous season with Chelsea she scored 31 goals in 40 games before picking up a knee injury that has sidelined her for the group stages of the World Cup.

She is now fit to return and will no doubt slot back into her national side, playing as the central striker.

After missing these first few games as well, she will want to get her personal campaign off to the right start, so to get some notches against her name and climb the Golden Boot rankings.

This desire to get back and her unimpeachable talent up front should most certainly transfer to goals for the Matildas star player.

Australia vs Denmark Tip 1: Sam Kerr to Score 2 or More @6/1 with bet365

Goal Scoring Potential

Both of these sides have considerable goal scoring potential and one would be surprised if either team came away completely clean from this match.

Australia have scored in all of their matches so far and with the return of Sam Kerr will look to be back in the goals.

Denmark have only been held goalless by the English so far and will fancy themselves for a couple against this Aussie team.

Both sides average over a goal a game and will hope to make good on these stats, so as to give themselves a chance of making the quarter-finals.

Australia vs Denmark Tip 2: Both Teams To Score @11/10 with bet365

Home support to tip the scales

In these international tournaments home support cannot be understated. Many of the winning sides of World Cup’s have been aided on their way with the backing of the crowd, as the 12th man certainly plays a part.

Think 1966, or even the 2021 Women’s Euros, where the lionesses met Roaring success. The crowd plays a crucial and integral part of teams successes, and make no mistake the stand will be packed with Australian fans all pulling for their team.

The ground playing host to this match is also ironically named the Stadium Australia and this will no doubt live up to its name. Not to mention the return of star striker Kerr to the lineup all things working in the favour of the Matildas.

Australia are technically the better side in terms of overall ranking, and at just under evens look good value to take a win here.

Australia vs Denmark Tip 3: Australia to Win @4/5 with bet365