Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: 10/1 Tip for Madrid Derby

Our Spanish football betting expert offers his Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips, in the first Madrid derby of the year.

One of the most hotly contested derby’s is set to feature this Sunday evening as Atletico Madrid get set to host their cross city rivals Real Madrid. Expect this to a one feisty matchup with goals and challenges going hand in hand.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Real Madrid to Win from behind @10/1 with bet365

Over 4.5 Real Madrid Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365

Over 4 Real Madrid Corners @5/6 with bet365

‘Real’ bouncebackability

Despite winning every single one of their games in the league so far Real have faced some adversity on their way to this, often having to come from behind to secure the eventual win.

The same could well hold in this derby match as they struggle to contend with the physical play that Atletico will bring, as well as the hostility from the Colchoneros fans.

The Galacticos have gone behind early in three of their league games this year, twice in their last two matches, yet have shown the ability to rally and eventually surmount this challenge well.

This includes their last two appearances against Atletico where they have gone down first and then struck back with goals of their own.

Atletico aid in this plight also as in each match they have scored they have always secured the first goal, something they will no doubt want to do at home to raise the temperature of the Estadio Civitas.

Real have proved calm and collected in all of their games, with Jude Bellingham playing a crucial role in all of these, having netted five for the side already and leading the Golden Boot race in La Liga.

History could well repeat itself once more.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Tip 1: Real Madrid to Win from behind @10/1 with bet365

Oblak to be busy

Unsurprisingly Real as the league leaders have had a wealth of shots on target and will be looking to carry this into the Derby game, so as to quiet their opposition and keep them on their toes.

They have averaged 9 shots on target per game so far, with this only dropping to 7.67 when playing away, both comfortably covering the over of 4.5.

Atletico’s back line also isn't one of the recent years that have seen them challenge for the league, having lost many of their hard-nosed mainstays and are presently in a sort of rebuilding process.

This will no doubt play into Real’s hand, with anyone on the team able to contribute to the line opening the door for their impressive midfield with Bellingham, Luca Modric, Toni Kroos and many more all capable of hitting the target from range.

Despite Oblak’s world-class nature he may well struggle to cope with the amount of shots being directed towards his goal.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Tip 2: Over 4.5 Real Madrid Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365

Real raining down on Atletico

Real Madrid have maintained a healthy level of possession in all of their games so far, and this derby game should prove no different, with their attacking play resulting from this providing more than enough corners.

They have averaged 6 corners per game, with this only dropping to 5 when playing away, with Atletico conceding on average 4.5 per match, however take this with a pinch of salt as they have only played four games, and never against the talent that Real possesses.

Real will be pressing their advantage particularly going forwards and could have this corner line secured within 60 mins let alone across the full match.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Tip 3: Over 4 Real Madrid Corners @5/6 with bet365