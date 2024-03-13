Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Predictions and Betting Tips: Inter fancied to finish the job

Our football betting expert offers his Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The Nerazzurri take a 1-0 aggregate lead to Madrid and they look primed to seal their place in the quarter-finals with another victory over Atletico.

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Inter look too hot to handle

Inter Milan are dominating Serie A and the runaway Italian league leaders can enhance their chances of Champions League success in Madrid on Wednesday, too.

A blistering run of form has seen Inter Milan saunter 16 points clear at the top in Serie A and they already have one hand on the Scudetto with just 10 games remaining.

Simone Inzaghi's men have been unstoppable since the turn of the year, winning 13 matches on the bounce in all competitions, but that only tells part of their success story.

The Nerazzurri are unbeaten in 31 matches in all competitions, and they have lost just one of their 38 fixtures this season. Only Sassuolo have got the better of Inter this season and they are fancied to secure another win over Atletico, who enter this second leg in poor form.

The Spanish side have won just two of their last nine matches and were beaten 2-0 by Cadiz at the weekend.

Diego Simeone's side failed to register a shot on target in the first leg at the San Siro and they have failed to qualify from any of their last three knockout matches when they have lost the first leg.

An away win looks the best bet in what should be a cagey encounter.

Goals unlikely to flow at Metropolitano

Atletico have lost five of their last eight matches in all competitions and the goals have dried up as well.

Los Colchoneros have failed to score in five of those fixtures, and a low-scoring encounter can be expected in the Spanish capital.

Inter will look to keep things tight and they have kept clean sheets in five of their last six matches.

Both teams have scored in just one of Inter's last six outings and they will be more than happy to sit back and protect their slender lead.

Inzaghi rested several key men at the weekend and they could stand firm in Madrid on Wednesday.

Atletico likely to become frustrated

Simeone's side often live life on the edge and their inability to break through Inter could see them become frustrated as the game wears on.

There were six yellow cards shown in the first leg in Milan and there is a strong likelihood of a similar figure this week.

Inter will try every trick in the book to protect their advantage and they could pick up a card or two of their own, too.

