Atletico Madrid vs Celtic Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Above Evens Tips for Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Atletico Madrid vs Celtic predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet in Group E of the Champions League.

Celtic held Atletico Madrid to a hard-fought 2-2 draw at home two weeks ago, as the Scottish champions now prepare for their journey to the Spanish capital to play them in the reverse fixture. Madrid are in the hunt for qualification as Celtic bid to hang onto the group.

Atletico Madrid vs Celtic Betting Tips

Over 3 Goals @6/4 with bet365

Over 6.5 Atletico Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

Antoine Griezmann 1.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Celtic are unbeaten in the league efforts yet have struggled to contend with their European opposition, claiming their first point last time out. This could be their opportunity to turn things around yet Atleti may smell blood in the water.

Spanish Scoring Spree

Atletico Madrid matches have seen a massive amount of goals this season and one can see this continuing on into their match against Celtic.

82% of their matches have seen three or more goals, including their last match against Celtic ending in a 2-2 draw.

Now, while the Bhoys may not be able to replicate their fine performance on the road, and even if this were to place the scoring onus Madrid the over would still seem likely.

Atletico Madrid vs Celtic Tip 1: Over 3 Goals @6/4 with bet365

Shooting on home soil

Madrid despite an unfortunate draw, were in fine form against Celtic and this is something they would want to improve on at home.

They had six shots on target last time out against the Scottish side and when buoyed by their home fans should only act to increase this.

Averaging 7.2 shots on target per home game, they are perfectly capable of hitting the line against Celtic, especially with their in-form strike force.

Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann are both scoring in droves and should be able to help out the line in a meaningful way.

Atletico Madrid vs Celtic Tip 2: Over 6.5 Atletico Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

Griezmann getting into good positions

Antoine Griezmann has become revitalised since returning to the club where he made his name, impressing in all categories particularly in front of goal.

He had five separate shots in their previous fixture two such of these being on target, as well as missing a penalty.

While this wasn’t ideal for him it does bring his shots on target line closer as he should have ample opportunity to fire a few goalwards.

Atletico Madrid vs Celtic Tip 3: Antoine Griezmann 1.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365