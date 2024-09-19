Atalanta vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Depleted Gunners set for a tough trip to Italy

Our football betting expert offers his Atalanta vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League meeting on Thursday at 20:00.

Arsenal ground out an impressive 1-0 Premier League derby win at Tottenham last weekend but they have had little time to dwell on that success.

Mikel Arteta's men travel to Atalanta on Thursday for their first Champions League fixture of the campaign but they will also have one eye on Sunday's crucial league trip to champions Manchester City.

Atalanta shocked Liverpool in the Europa League last season, winning 3-0 at Anfield in the quarter-final first leg, before defeating unbeaten German champions Bayer Leverkusen by the same scoreline in the final.

Atalanta vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Double Chance - Atalanta or Draw @ 10/11 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Mateo Retegui to be first goalscorer @ 7/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Jurrien Timber to be booked @ 5/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Gunners look vulnerable on the road in Europe

Arsenal had to dig deep against north-London rivals Spurs on Sunday, when they were missing the suspended Declan Rice and injured captain Martin Odegaard.

While Rice is available against Atalanta, playmaker Odegaard remains sidelined and that could hamper the Gunners' chances of beating last term's Europa League winners.

Arsenal reached the Champions League quarter-finals last term, losing 3-2 on aggregate against Bayern Munich, but most of their best work was done at the Emirates Stadium.

They lost 2-1 to Lens in their first away fixture in the group stage, winning 2-1 at Sevilla before a 1-1 draw at PSV Eindhoven.

Arteta's men were beaten 1-0 in both of their knockout ties on the road, against Porto and Bayern, and they should be opposed against Atalanta.

The Serie A side have made a patchy start to the campaign, losing to Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup and going down 4-0 against Italian champions Inter Milan.

However, they have also beaten Lecce 4-0 and Fiorentina 3-2 in the league and they demonstrated their attacking quality in last season's thumping European wins over Liverpool and Leverkusen.

Atalanta vs Arsenal Tip 1: Double Chance - Atalanta or Draw @ 10/11 with bet365

Atalanta star could strike an early blow

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman stole the show with his hat-trick in the Europa League final and the former Charlton, Everton, Fulham and Leicester man has made a bright start to the new season.

Lookman scored one goal and set up another in his first league appearance of the campaign against Fiorentina on Sunday, when striker Mateo Retegui took his tally to four goals in four games.

Retegui averages 3.3 shots per match in the Italian top flight this season and looks a tempting bet to open the scoring against Arsenal, who have found the net only six times in four league games.

Three of Retegui's four goals have come in the first half of matches and he is also likely to be on penalties for the hosts.

Atalanta vs Arsenal Tip 2: Mateo Retegui to be first goalscorer @ 7/1 with bet365

Timber may add to his card collection

Jurrien Timber missed almost the whole of his first season at Arsenal due to a knee injury but the Dutch defender has made an impressive start to his second campaign at the club.

Injuries to left-back options Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calfiori mean Timber is likely to start on Thursday, up against the lively Lookman, and he is a big price to be booked.

A bit of rustiness is to be expected after such a long time on the sidelines and the Netherlands international has been cautioned in his last two Premier League outings against Brighton and Tottenham.

Atalanta vs Arsenal Tip 3: Jurrien Timber to be booked @ 5/1 with bet365