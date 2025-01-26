Our football expert offers his Aston Villa vs West Ham predictions and betting tips, ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash, at 16:30 (26/1/2025).

Aston Villa will be looking to bounce back from a Champions League defeat in Monaco when they entertain West Ham, who they beat two weeks ago in a FA Cup meeting at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs West Ham Betting Tips

Aston Villa to win & both teams to score @ 11/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Ollie Watkins to score at any time @ 11/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Edson Alvarez to be booked @ 13/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Check out the bet365 sign up offer to claim free bets

Already have a bet365 account? Claim hundreds in free bets with our guide to the best UK welcome offers

Read all about the best betting sites with our expert’s guide

Villa looking strong on their own patch

Aston Villa’s home form was the foundation of their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season and, with it being a similar story this term, they should have enough to see off West Ham for the second time in two weeks.

Unai Emery’s side won 2-1 in their FA Cup meeting with the Hammers and they have not been beaten at their Birmingham base since a 2-0 reverse against Arsenal on the Premier League’s opening weekend.

Villa, who are looking to recover from a 1-0 defeat in Monaco in the Champions League, have won four of their last five on their own patch, but Graham Potter’s visitors will be given hope by the fact their hosts have kept just two home league clean sheets this season.

A 3-0 defeat at surprise package Nottingham Forest has marked the only occasion when the Hammers have not found the net on the road this season, so back a home win and both teams to score.

Aston Villa vs West Ham Tip 1: Aston Villa to win & both teams to score @ 11/5 with bet365

Watkins has seized his second chance

Ollie Watkins has been in the unusual position of not being guaranteed a starting spot for Villa, but the England striker has reacted well to having to endure a spell on the bench for the Midlands outfit.

He was second pick to Jhon Duran for a while, but has had 12 shots on goal in his last four matches and found the net against Brighton, Everton and Arsenal.

The former Brentford hitman looks to have rediscovered his confidence and can notch again.

Aston Villa vs West Ham Tip 2: Ollie Watkins to score at any time @ 11/10 with bet365

Alvarez vulnerable to another booking

The Hammers are without suspended defender Konstantinos Mavropanos on Sunday, and bookings punters are pointed towards Edson Alvarez, who looks primed for another yellow card - whether he remains in midfield or is forced to fill in at centre-back.

The Mexican midfielder was sent off in the League Cup loss at Liverpool and the 3-0 defeat at Forest and found his way into the book again in last week’s 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

He has committed a total of seven fouls in his last two appearances and could add to his caution tally this weekend.

Aston Villa vs West Ham Tip 3: Edson Alvarez to be booked @ 13/8 with bet365