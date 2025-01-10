Check out our football expert's Aston Villa vs West Ham predictions and betting tips prior to Friday's 20:00 FA Cup Third Round clash (10/1/2025).

West Ham have had a poor campaign and they will be hoping that the FA Cup can provide some respite, but they face a difficult third-round tie against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa vs West Ham Betting Tips

Aston Villa and over 2.5 goals @ 7/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Morgan Rogers to score or assist @ 21/20 with bet365

Lucas Paqueta to be shown a card @ 2/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Hosts fancied to win high-scoring clash

Aston Villa have a dismal record in the FA Cup since reaching the final in 2015. They have lost in the third round in seven of the last nine editions and both times they progressed to the fourth round, they then immediately fell at that hurdle.

However, they have landed what could be a very decent draw at home to a West Ham side that has been in turmoil this season.

The Hammers have conceded nine goals in their last two games and are closer to the Premier League relegation places than they would like.

They are set to be without talisman Jarrod Bowen for an extended period and face a home team who have only lost two of their 15 games at Villa Park this term.

Unai Emery's men have beaten the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Bologna at home in 2024-25 and anything near those performance levels should be enough to get the better of a visiting team who are clearly low on confidence.

The Hammers have conceded at least three goals on nine occasions this season and with Villa's last six games all going over 2.5 goals, this is fancied to be a high-scoring affair that the hosts can come out on top of.

Revitalised Rogers

Morgan Rogers was suspended for Aston Villa's 2-1 win over Leicester City last time out but is scheduled to return in this game and may have appreciated the rest.

The former Manchester City man has six goals and three assists in the league this season and is fancied to add to that tally in this first FA Cup tie of Villa's campaign.

Paqueta may fall foul of referee

One of the reasons that West Ham have struggled this season is that the performances of Lucas Paqueta have been below what he produced last season.

One aspect of his game that he has retained is his disciplinary issues, having been booked five times in the league already, including on the opening weekend against the Villans.

Against a combative home midfield, the Brazilian could pick up another card on this visit to Villa Park.

