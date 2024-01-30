Aston Villa vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: 4/1 goalscorer fancied in Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash at Villa Park.

Aston Villa remain just five points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race and they will be hoping to build on their excellent home record when they entertain Newcastle.

Aston Villa v Newcastle Betting Tips

Hosts can win high-scoring encounter

Newcastle claimed a 2-0 win away at Fulham in the FA Cup on Saturday but they were not totally convincing and their league form leaves plenty to be desired.

The Magpies have lost four on the spin in the Premier League and have been dismal on their travels, taking just five points from a possible 30 on the road this season.

That is in stark contrast with Aston Villa’s form on their own patch. Unai Emery’s side have won nine and drawn one of their ten home league matches and they could extend that run against a Newcastle side still struggling with injuries.

Both teams have found the net in seven of Villa’s last nine home league games and the same looks likely in this encounter.

These two attack-minded sides have been among the top scorers in the division this term and they should put on an entertaining show, with Villa ultimately fancied to prevail.

Confident McGinn one to watch

Ollie Watkins has received many of the plaudits for Aston Villa’s increased attacking returns, but John McGinn has also been a major factor in their successful season.

Only Watkins has netted more times than McGinn’s seven in all competitions for Villa this term, with the Scot relishing his more advanced midfield role.

The 29-year-old could represent the value again to get on the scoresheet for the highflying Villans.

Konsa could be vulnerable

No Aston Villa player has been booked more times in all competitions than Ezri Konsa’s tally of seven cards this season and the defender could be vulnerable to another caution from his unfamiliar right-back role.

That would see Konsa, who is a centre-back by design, come up against tricky wideman Anthony Gordon and he may struggle to contain the pace and guile of the Newcastle winger.

