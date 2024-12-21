Aston Villa vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips: Villa value to add to Pep's misery

Our football expert offers his Aston Villa vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips, before Saturday's 12:30 Premier League clash (21/12/2024).

Champions City are on a dismal run of form and Villa will be confident that this is a good time to be taking on Pep Guardiola's misfiring outfit.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Under 24.5 Match Shots @ 4/5 with bet365

Bullish Villa to pile pain on Pep

City's trip to Villa Park looks like a game where history, reputation and pedigree go out of the window to be replaced by form and cold, hard logic.

And if that's the case, then Unai Emery's Villans look like outstanding value.

The wheels haven't just come loose for City, they've been removed and thrown away along with the rest of the juggernaut which Guardiola had driven through the Premier League over the past few years.

Invincible not so long ago; now everybody is beating them and this is Villa's chance.

City are on a soul-destroying run of just one win in 11 and, while Guardiola might joke about being not very good, his players certainly aren't, not at the moment anyway.

At home to Manchester United last Sunday they weren't very good but were leading 1-0. Panic seemed to set in and a United who had been awful, were gifted a 2-1 triumph.

City are finding ways to lose and Villa will be licking their lips.

They, too, were bemoaning a 2-1 loss from 1-0 up last weekend, in their case at Nottingham Forest. But they had won three in a row before that and remain a force at Villa Park where they haven't lost in the league since August.

Flat City set for more goalmouth frustration

City's shot count has gone through the floor as their confidence has drained, to the extent that last week, at home to bitter rivals Manchester United, they managed just 10 shots throughout 90 minutes.

In the previous 2-0 loss at Juventus they managed 12, a week earlier 12 against Crystal Palace.

There's a trend and with Villa conceding under nine shots per home game and City conceding only around 10 shots per away game, bank on there being under 24.5 shots in total in what may well be quite a cagey affair.

Determined Digne to have name taken

Lucas Digne has picked up four yellow cards this season, has been booked three times against City since coming to England, and is just the sort to go into referee Peter Bankes' notebook.

City will still have their share of the ball and Digne will have defending to do. The French left-back averages two tackles a game, will surely up that on Saturday and won't need to get many wrong to invite action from the referee.

