Check out our Aston Villa vs Manchester City bet builder tips, where our expert has backed a 7/1 treble, with Villa backed to shine this weekend.

The pre-Christmas football warm-up will be kicked off this Saturday with Aston Villa and Manchester City clashing at Villa Park. The Villans stole points from the Citizens last term, placing them on Pep Guardiola's naughty list, but they are far from being able to claim revenge and look set to leave empty-handed again.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Bet Builder Tips

Double Chance - Aston Villa or Draw @ 4/5 with Sky Bet

Aston Villa - Most Corners @ 13/8 with Sky Bet

Morgan Rogers 1.5+ Shots @ 4/6 with Sky Bet

Total Odds: 7/1 with Sky Bet

City’s Issues Continue

This may possibly be one of the worst downturns of Pep Guardiola’s storied managerial career. A single win in their last 10 matches is a fate many sides see, but few with the quality of City, as title aspirations no longer look within reach of the serial Champions.

And whilst they may be searching for their traditional Christmas winning streak, it seems unlikely to come to them at Villa Park, where Unai Emery’s men in claret and blue always put up a good fight.

City haven’t secured victory on either of their last two trips here and earning just four points in their last seven league games hardly paints the prettiest picture of their form.

We must also consider the Villans' impressive defence of their backgarden, having only lost once here in the Premier League this term.

Everyone keeps claiming City will drag themselves from the slump, but two months later, none are sure if this will actually come true.

A trip to Birmingham, where they haven’t won for two years, will hardly make this task easier, as Villa look set to take some points from this one, and set their fans up for a very happy Christmas.

Villa vs Man City Bet Builder Tip 1: Double Chance - Aston Villa or Draw @ 4/5 with Sky Bet

Battle of the Corners

The intimidation factor of Villa Park has weighed heavily on the league of late, acting to stymie opponents attacking impulses and in turn their corners.

This should prove no different for the visiting Citizens, particularly not after falling afoul of it last term.

Six corners were seen on City’s last visit to Villa, with Unai Emery’s men taking all of them, a trend they have continued on into this term.

The hosts earn on average 8.13 corners per game and have already shown an ability to shut down City, something that has hardly been difficult of late.

The Villans will be looking to dominate the game, as they should, as this will see them win the corner battle with ease.

Villa vs Man City Bet Builder Tip 2: Aston Villa - Most Corners @ 13/8 with Sky Bet

Rogers Running Riot

Morgan Rogers has been a bright spot of Aston Villa’s season, as the 22-year-old has four goals, two assists and a slew of starts to his name.

Breaking into the starting XI has come courtesy of his dynamic attacking and unflinching ability to target the goal.

As such he looks one of the best options in the side to have two shots, with both the quality and propensity to achieve this feat.

He has been averaging 1.9 per 90 minutes, a feat unlikely to be slowed by what has proven to be a shockingly inconsistent City backline.

Rogers loves to try his luck, and with his efforts not even needing to hit the target, we are confident in his ability to take a few potshots in the match.

Villa vs Man City Bet Builder Tip 3: Morgan Rogers 1.5+ Shots @ 4/6 with Sky Bet