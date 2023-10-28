Aston Villa vs Luton Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Luton predictions and betting tips in their gameweek 11 Premier League match.

Aston Villa have continued their winning ways of yesteryear, presently sitting fifth in the league after their best league start in over 10 years. Luton’s return to the promised land, however, has been far from peachy as they now travel to Villa Park for another tough match.

Aston Villa vs Luton Betting Tips

Over 2 Villa Goals @1/1 with bet365

Over 6.5 Aston Villa Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365

Youri Tielemans 0.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Villa will be coming off their midweek conquest of AZ Alkmaar who they dispatched with aplomb 4-1, in the Netherlands. No doubt buoying their squad, yet perhaps contributing to the overall fatigue of the squad begetting some changes.

Entertainment for the Villa faithful

Aston Villa have been impressive so far on the year, particularly at home giving the fans at Villa Park a lot to cheer for.

The same will hold true against their opposition on Sunday, with Luton being considered one of the worst sides in the league conceding in droves, especially when on the road.

Villa have scored two or more goals in all of their home games to this point, including bagging four against the might of West Ham and then six when hosting Brighton, another success story of the league.

Luton possesses nowhere near as much talent as these two sides, placing Villa in an excellent position to slot a few past them.

This is only aided by the fact that on the road the Hatters concede an average of 2.2 goals, and coming up against this Villa side could see this rise much higher.

Aston Villa vs Luton Tip 1: Over 2 Villa Goals @1/1 with bet365

Villains taking aim

The disparity between these two sides cannot be overstated, and with Villa’s recent class performances, bringing with it a whole host of shots on target, one sees this continuing against lowly Luton.

The Villains have been averaging 8 shots on target per home game, forcing their opposition's defence and goalkeepers to stay on their toes, watchful of their impressive attacking line.

Ollie Watkins, Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey have carried much of the water in this regard, yet the rest of the side are equally capable.

This over 6.5 line has been hit by Villa in all bar one of the home matches, on the season, again against the likes of Brighton and West Ham.

The ability to hit this line when facing high-calibre opposition should translate nicely into this match against the Hatters, who are anything but.

Aston Villa vs Luton Tip 2: Over 6.5 Aston Villa Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365

Tielemans getting his time

Youri Tielemans was ever present in the Leicester midfield, but since his move to Villa Park has struggled to get minutes amid their other talented players.

Yet coming off the back of a heavy work lead, Tielemans could well find his way into the starting XI.

He will no doubt want to make a splash in his first proper match for the side, and nothing would cap this off quite like a goal, or at least a shy at one.

In his time in blue, he averaged just under a shot on target per every other game, yet he will want to leave his mark on this match, only raising his chances.

Aston Villa vs Luton Tip 3: Youri Tielemans 0.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365