Our football expert offers his Aston Villa vs Juventus predictions and betting tips, ahead of Wednesday’s 20:00 Champions League clash (27/11/2024).

A perfect start to the Champions League campaign came to an abrupt end for Aston Villa last time, as they were beaten 1-0 by Club Brugge.

Unai Emery will be hoping to get back on track but some patchy domestic form suggests that may not come easy, with tricky customers Juventus likely to give a good showing at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Juventus Betting Tips

Old Lady likely to frustrate hosts

A frustrating 2-2 home draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday means Aston Villa have now gone six games without a win, last beating Bologna in October.

They were poor in a 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge in their last Champions League outing, managing just one shot on target, and it is hard to see them getting a win against Juventus, who rarely lose.

Thiago Motta’s tactics can take a while for players to get used to - his success with Bologna was far from overnight - but while the attacking play at Juve has yet to click, their ability to remain competitive has been impressive.

They have lost just one match this season, with that killer blow from Stuttgart in a 1-0 loss only coming after Danilo had been dismissed, suggesting they may hold on for a point at Villa Park.

Punters may consider Juve for the win, but the absence of strikers Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik has left them a little light up front and backing the draw, which has landed in four of their last six games, could be the smarter play.

Aston Villa vs Juventus Tip 1: Draw @ 9/4 with bet365

Expect a shortage of goals at Villa Park

While draws have been a common theme in Juventus’ games, another recurring feature has been a lack of goals.

Seven of the Old Lady’s last nine games have seen the ball hit the net less than three times, including each of their last four outings.

Villa are not in the best scoring form themselves, netting just five times in their six-game winless run, while under 2.5 goals has landed in their last three Champions League games, with the same bet a big runner again.

Aston Villa vs Juventus Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 8/11 with bet365

Carlos could fall foul of the referee

With Vlahovic and Milik out, Timmy Weah is likely to get the nod up front for the visitors and his pace could cause plenty of issues for Villa’s centre-backs.

Ezri Konsa would have been useful in dealing with Weah, but he is set to miss out with an injury, so Diego Carlos is likely to deputise.

The Brazilian is a solid defender but lacks the pace of Konsa. He was torn to shreds by Liam Delap in Villa’s 2-2 draw with Ipswich and Weah could cause him similar problems.

Carlos has been booked three times in his last four starts and looks a prime card candidate against Juve.

Aston Villa vs Juventus Tip 3: Diego Carlos to be booked @ 11/4 with bet365