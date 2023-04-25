Aston Villa vs Fulham Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds ahead of Premier League clash

Goal brings you the latest Aston Villa vs Fulham betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Tuesday’s mid-table clash

The Premier League season is sadly coming to an end but it's certainly not winding down one bit. As Villa under Unai Emery make a push to secure Europa league football, being under threat from Liverpool behind them in 7th.

Meanwhile Fulham are safe with their mid-table finish, yet are just coming out of a run of losing five on the bounce, with two victories since, they could be looking to regain some of their early season form.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Betting Predictions:

Villa to win & 2.5+ Goals @7/4 with bet365

Ollie Watkins to have 1.5 Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365

2+ cards for each team @13/8 with bet365

Villa to continue run

Villa have been on an impressive run recently, going unbeaten in their last nine games, and winning all but two of these. During this time they have scored in all of these.

Their games this season at home see an average of 2.94 goals per game, and with Ollie Watkins scoring 19 goals this season so far, one could see him increasing this tally against a recently defensively lax Fulham.

However in their last two games Fulham have seen a resurgence in goal scoring in recent games, but their talismanic striker Mitrovic is still suspended.

All Fulham games have seen an average of 2.77 goals per match, so it could well be seen that goals could fly in at Villa Park.

It's hard to see Villa falling off this run, with Europe in the balance and an incredible run of form behind them, but goals could easily be scored at either end.

Villa vs Fulham Bet 1: Villa to Win and 2.5+ Goals @7/4 with bet365

Watkins to pepper the target

Ollie Watkins has been on an impressive run in the league this year scoring 14 across the season so far. One could see him continuing this or at least giving Fulham keeper Leno something to think about.

He possesses an impressive shot accuracy of 70% on the season across his 63 taken shots this year, he also averages 1.43 shots on target per game. All this combines behind the fact that when he shoots, he usually tests the keeper.

Villa are striving to get into Europe which should see their top goalscorer take the pitch and look to hit the target in the hope of firing them into the Europa League.

Villa vs Fulham Bet 2: Watkins over 1.5 shots on target @4/5 with bet365

Hard and fast game could keep the ref busy

Both of these teams have been known in the past for their fiery performances, hard hitting tackles and brutal styles of play. While Emery may have attempted to temper his Villa side, Fulham still commit to this no holds barred style.

Regardless of what the managers may say, the stats don't lie. Villa average 2 cards per game for themselves while their opponents give up 2.13 cards per game to the referee.

Fulham themselves average 2.39 cards per game, so the man in black could well have a busy evening.

With both teams averaging around 2 cards a game, it could well be seen that this will translate into a powder keg of a game that only needs one fierce challenge to kick it all off.

Villa vs Fulham Bet 3: 2+ cards for each team @13/8 with bet365