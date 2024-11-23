Get our football expert's Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips, before Saturday’s 15:00 Premier League clash (23/11/2024).

It has hardly been going well for either Aston Villa or Crystal Palace of late. Villa now having lost four on the bounce, with the Eagles having earned just a single victory all term long.

Both therefore need this to secure a result here, in order to bounce back. But in the past, little has been certain in meetings between these two, as the neutral always seems to be entertained as well.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Over 2.5 Goals & BTTS @11/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 4 Crystal Palace Corners @11/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 3.5 Crystal Palace Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365

Vitalised at Villa Park

Despite some off-colour performances trailing both sides into this one, they do seem to bring out the best in each other, and with this almost always comes goals.

So much so that both sides have secured goals in six of their last eight meetings, with the over 2.5 goals line being hit in the same number of clashes, in this period.

Games between these two are rarely short on goals, particularly not at Villa Park. At home, the Villans should control much of the game, something else that bodes well for the line.

Unai Emery’s outfit have covered the line in the majority of their matches, as a mere four of their 11 matches to this point have not seen more than 2.5 goals.

Clean sheets are neither their speciality, as only thrice have both sides failed to score in a game involving Villa.

Palace will journey to the Villans turf and may see the onus of the game snatched from them, but this should only bring with it goals, on both sides of the ball.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Tip 1: Over 2.5 Goals & BTTS @11/10 with bet365

Eagles Taking Flight

Despite struggling for the majority of the season, Palace have been giving a good account of themselves in some regards, one such area being their corners.

Normally an indication of a side with some attacking prowess, one cannot say for certain where Palace’s corners come from, but they are not shy of swinging them in.

As such they have been averaging a 6.2 per away match, earning at least four in every single one of the road games to this point.

An impressive feat considering their dismal league position at present, and something that looks able to be relied upon, having persisted for some weeks now.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Tip 2: Over 4 Crystal Palace Corners @11/10 with bet365

Palace Picking Their Targets

Again, Palace may have been struggling in their league, but it isn’t for a lack of trying as they maintain a respectable amount of shots on target.

The Eagles are averaging 6.6 shots on target per game, an impressive rate, and certainly enough to cover the chosen over 3.5 line.

Perhaps more importantly, is that hey have achieved four or more shots on target in every single away game to this point of the season, taking no heed of their opponents either.

This attacking instinct will not abandon them in this one, having engaged and secured the shots against tougher opponents than Villa this term already, as the over3.5 line looks able to be relied upon.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Tip 3: Over 3.5 Crystal Palace Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365