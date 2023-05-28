Our betting expert offers his Aston Villa vs Brighton predictions and betting tips, with the Seagulls tipped to lose an exciting clash at Villa Park.

The battle for European football will be the topic of the day at Villa Park on Sunday as seventh-placed Aston Villa host sixth-placed Brighton.

Brighton's 1-1 draw with Manchester City in midweek ensured they are guaranteed to finish in sixth, but Villa still have work to do if they are to secure the final Europa Conference League spot.

Unai Emery's side are one point ahead of Tottenham and they will have their work cut out against Roberto De Zerbi's troops.

Aston Villa vs Brighton Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

More on the line for Villa

There can be some random results on the final day of the season, with some teams dreaming of their summer holidays and a chance to take a break from the pressure of the Premier League.

Brighton's squad deserve a well-deserved break and their mission is already complete, as they will be playing Europa League football thanks to a stunning campaign under De Zerbi.

While Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister may be playing their last games for the club on Sunday, the rest of the squad will likely have their focus elsewhere.

On the other hand, Villa will be desperate to secure three points, especially with Tottenham likely to beat relegation-threatened Leeds United.

Villa also have an exemplary record against Brighton, and they are undefeated in 11 of their last 12 against the Seagulls in all competitions.

The Villans have scored at least two goals in their last four games against Brighton in all competitions, while De Zerbi's men have scored in eight successive matches. While both teams are likely to score, Villa should have too much desire on the day and get the job done.

Aston Villa vs Brighton Bet 1: Aston Villa to win and both teams to score @ 9/4 with bet365

Refreshed Ferguson to lead the line

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson was given a rest on Wednesday against Manchester City, but he did come on as a second-half sub at the AMEX Stadium.

The 18-year-old has been one of Brighton's success stories this season and he has scored six goals this year.

Ferguson is tipped to have a bright future at the Seagulls and he should lead the line on Sunday, especially after being given a break.

The Republic of Ireland international scored two goals against Southampton on his last start and he looks good value to score this weekend.

Aston Villa vs Brighton Bet 2: Evan Ferguson to score anytime @ 2/1 with bet365

Sparks to fly at Villa Park

With Villa fighting for a European spot, Emery will have his players fired up from the first whistle.

Emery's side have picked up 76 yellow cards this season, the ninth most in the Premier League, but Brighton's disciplinary record is not as severe, with De Zerbi's side collecting 55.

The last meeting between these two sides was a passionate affair, with nine yellow cards shown back in November.

In the meeting before that, nine were dished out in February 2022, so the signs are that these two will get stuck in, and both teams to pick up two cards each or more should give readers a run for their money.

Aston Villa vs Brighton Bet 3: Both teams to receive 2+ cards - Yes @ 11/4 with bet365